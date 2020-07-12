Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Kalaoa, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kalaoa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

73-1109 Nuuanu Place
73-1109 Nuuanu Pl, Kalaoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Spacious one bedroom with stainless steel appliances - utilities included! - This spacious, furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit has recently been remodeled. Stacked washer/dryer located in the unit for your convenience.

73-4251 Hookumu St - 1
73-4251 Hookumu St, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Top floor of this spacious home! This large, two story family home located in Kona Coastview Subdivision near the top at a cool elevation. There's room for the whole family! Double Wall oven, fridge, dishwasher all included.

73 Oluolu Street
73 Oluolu Street, Kalaoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Room to rent for a single person in a fully furnished 2 bedroom house. With your own bathroom.Ocean view with large front yard. Shared kitchen and living room.Utilities/Cable are extra.
74-5060 Hanahanai Loop
74-5060 Hanahanai Loop, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
OCEAN VIEWS~Bright & Clean 3/2 in Kona! - OPEN HOUSE Saturday, July 11th 10am-12noon ~ Application info.
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.

75-5865 Walua Road B310
75-5865 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 1 bedroom, close to town, ocean views, Kona Pacific B310 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

75-5452 Kona Bay Drive Lot #38
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive, Kailua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4526 sqft
Large Oceanfront Home with Pool, Easy Access to Downtown Kona, Steps from Keiki Ponds. Kona Blue - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

75-5873 WALUA RD, #C107
75-5873 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
571 sqft
75-5873 WALUA RD, #C107 Available 08/01/20 1/1 condo at Kona Mansions with ocean view! - PROPERTY ADDRESS Kona Mansions 75-5873 Walua Rd. #C107  Kailua-Kona, HI 96740  Available: Now! DESCRIPTION 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 571 sq ft.

Kona Sea Ridge #R-22 75-6009 Alii Dr., #R-22
75-6009 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kona Sea Ridge~ Popular gated resort style complex close to town. - Beautifully furnished 2BED/2BATH upstairs unit with lovely ocean view. Vaulted ceilings, Granite countertops, His & Her closets and double vanity sinks. Unit has window a/c's.

75-6081 Alii Dr # P203 Alii Lani Townhomes
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alii Lani - Recently painted two bedroom/two bath 2nd floor unit at Alii Lani. Tucked within the property far enough to buffer traffic noise. Lush view from lanai, with privacy. Window A/C units in the living room and one bedroom.

75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #F23
75-5919 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #F23 Available 07/15/20 Long Term - Alii Cove FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bath with Loft - Alii Cove is Private Gated Community located across the street from Honl's Beach and within a five-minute walk to downtown Kailua-Kona,

75-5888 Alii Dr F-11
75-5888 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
651 sqft
Kona Reef Retreat! Ocean views as far as the eye can see! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

75-6016 Alii Dr. #336
75-6016 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
761 sqft
2 B/R, 2 BA, Oceanview unit - This is a rare gem! Right on the water! You can feel the ocean spray.. Located steps from Kona Town for Convenience and Access.

75-5336 Keopu Place
75-5336 Keopu Pl, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
2BD/2BA Ohana-HOLUOLOA- Large yard, garage parking. MUST SEE PROPERTY!! - This furnished 2 bd/2ba ohana is located at comfortable elevation in Holuoloa.

75-5719 Alii Drive,Unit #213 Kona Plaza
75-5719 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
TURNKEY - 2BED/2BA NEWLY REMODELED CONDO - TURNKEY - 2BED/2BA NEWLY REMODELED CONDO AVAILABLE! - MUST SEE! Complete turnkey remodeled apartment! 2nd floor corner unit, spacious wrap around lanai, two bedroom two bathroom.

75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341
75-5863 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
846 sqft
Royal Kailuan - Close to town, unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with nice south coastline view. Recently remodeled kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Loft area over master bedroom for storage. No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1900.

75-5918 Ali'i Drive
75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
926 sqft
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

75-6026 Alii Drive
75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$4,000
780 sqft
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

75-6082 Alii Drive
75-6082 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
920 sqft
Remodeled Ocean view condo in oceanfront complex, Casa De Emdeko 235 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

75-5754 Alahou St. #5
75-5754 Alahou Street, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
941 sqft
3 bed / 1.5 bath condo located in Kailua Kona - PROPERTY ADDRESS Alahou Villas Unit #5 75-75-5754 Alahou St. Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 Available: July 3rd DESCRIPTION 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 941 sq ft. unfurnished condo. Tile flooring throughout.

75-319 Omilo Place
75-319 Omilo Place, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Stunning Ocean Views In Great Location - Stunning ocean views in great location with this well-built 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. Conveniently located close to Keauhou or Kailua town yet very private.

75-6100 Alii Drive #D-32
75-6100 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
541 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON - OCEANFRONT- Kona Isle Condo - Furnished 1 bed / 1 bath Condo - Available 4/1/20 thru November 30, 2020 This beautiful 2nd floor OCEANFRONT Kona Isle condominium in excellent upgraded condition throughout. Ocean views from the lanai.
78-7259 Puuloa Road
78-7259 Puuloa Road, Honalo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,690
3007 sqft
Available - Long Term - 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath Unfurnished Home w/ Pool & Garage - 3 bed / 2.5 in Main House and 1 bed / 1 bath in O'hana DESIRABLE PUULOA CLASSIC with end of the road privacy. Bordered on 2 sides by ranch land.

77-305 Kalani Way #16
77-305 Kalani Way, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Beautiful Kona Eastwind 2BED/2BATH condo with outstanding coastline view with beautiful furnishings - Fully furnished turnkey 2BED/2BATH Kona Eastwind beautifully furnished condo off of Sea View Circle has a magnificent view of the ocean coastline -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kalaoa, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kalaoa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

