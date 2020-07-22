Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

169 Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ahuimanu offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-648 Melekula Rd
47-648 Melekula Road, Ahuimanu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Move in ready Spacious 1bedroom Ahuimanu Area - Newer Spacious 1bdrm/1 bath home and patio. Quiet neighborhood Beautiful Ko'olau Mountain views. Shared washer & dryer in carport. Space for 2 cars tandem. Split Ac being added.
Results within 1 mile of Ahuimanu

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-719 Kamehameha Highway
47-719 Kamehameha Highway, Kahaluu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
360 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available Ocean Front 1 bedroom duplex! Beautiful open outdoor area and the backyard is right on the ocean! Easy access to H-3, Like Like, and Pali Hwy.
Results within 5 miles of Ahuimanu

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-621 Koaie Pl.
45-621 Koai'e Place, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1643 sqft
Beautiful Kaneohe Woods-3BD/2.5BA/GARAGE - TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS Move-in Ready!!! DESCRIPTION: This exceptionally maintained and spacious home in beautiful Kaneohe features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-278 Pahikaua St
45-278 Pahikaua Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 136046 Showing on Monday June 8 at 11am and June 15 at 11am. Please wear a mask. Quiet neighborhood in Kaneohe. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Utilities include Electric and water.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-535 Luluku Road Apt I-2
45-535 Luluku Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
853 sqft
(Video Tour) Beautifully Remodeled Na Pali Gardens Condo! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a huge 500 sq ft fenced yard and a big covered lanai overlooking the Ko'Olau mountains.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-145 Mikiola Dr.
44-145 Mikiola Drive, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
44-145 Mikiola Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful House on a Hill with Ocean and Mountain Views - AVAILABLE ON 8/1! Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-315 Lilipuna Road
45-315 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
975 sqft
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-520 Pahia Road
45-520 Pahia Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
600 sqft
Located right in the middle of Kaneohe Town! Close to Windward Mall, restaurants, & bus lines. Just minutes away from MCBH and a 25-minute drive to Hickam and Pearl Harbor. Also close to Windward Community College. Showings to begin July 23rd.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324
44-104 Ikeanani Drive, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
Kaneohe/Mahinui - Townhouse - 2 / 2 / 2 - Property Id: 270786 Healani Gardens. Clean well managed community tucked away in the Oneawa hills overlooking Kaneohe.

1 of 29

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Results within 10 miles of Ahuimanu

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1547 Alencastre St.
1547 Alencastre Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bath + Den near UH/Chaminade - Property Id: 6034 Large 3 bedroom/1 bath + den conveniently located in lower St. Louis Heights.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
710 Lunalilo St Apt 1205
710 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,600
507 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Highly Desirable and rarely available, LUNALILO TOWER near the Queen's Medical Center Campus. Studio with lanai and great city views Full-sized Washer/Dryer in unit; F/S Refrigerator, range, oven. Central A/C.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #101
53-549 Hawaii Highway 83, Punaluu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
633 sqft
Upgraded Beachfront Large Converted Studio Apartment in Hauula - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath which has been converted into a large studio comes with 1 assigned parking stall unit is located right on the beachfront.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Ahuimanu, HI

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ahuimanu offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Ahuimanu. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ahuimanu can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

