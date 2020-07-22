Apartment List
/
HI
/
ahuimanu
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

288 Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ahuimanu apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-648 Melekula Rd
47-648 Melekula Road, Ahuimanu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Move in ready Spacious 1bedroom Ahuimanu Area - Newer Spacious 1bdrm/1 bath home and patio. Quiet neighborhood Beautiful Ko'olau Mountain views. Shared washer & dryer in carport. Space for 2 cars tandem. Split Ac being added.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-464 Apau Loop
47-464 Apau Loop, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1191 sqft
This beautiful newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath home located in the heart of Kaneohe has great views of the mountains and a fresh feel to come home to. The windward mall is a short ride away to a great mall and plenty of shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Ahuimanu

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-621 Koaie Pl.
45-621 Koai'e Place, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1643 sqft
Beautiful Kaneohe Woods-3BD/2.5BA/GARAGE - TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS Move-in Ready!!! DESCRIPTION: This exceptionally maintained and spacious home in beautiful Kaneohe features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-535 Luluku Road Apt I-2
45-535 Luluku Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
853 sqft
(Video Tour) Beautifully Remodeled Na Pali Gardens Condo! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a huge 500 sq ft fenced yard and a big covered lanai overlooking the Ko'Olau mountains.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address- 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Moanalua
1541 ALA AOLOA LOOP
1541 Ala Aoloa Loop, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Moanalua Valley - 4 bedroom - Come and see this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car carport. This property includes vinyl plank flooring, new interior paint, new appliances, new cabinets and counters throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-145 Mikiola Dr.
44-145 Mikiola Drive, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
44-145 Mikiola Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful House on a Hill with Ocean and Mountain Views - AVAILABLE ON 8/1! Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-261 Kahuhipa St. #A303
46-261 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
728 sqft
Windward Acres Condo - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking - For showings: contact Darcie Y. Kaneshiro, R (RB-17820) Cell: 808-372-4091 or darcie@pro808.com Cool & clean two bedroom, one bath townhouse in Windward Acres in Kaneohe.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-004 Bayside Place
45-004 Bayside Pl, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
2240 sqft
45-004 Bayside Place Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath with private dock and spectacular ocean views in Kaneohe! - $5,100/mo | Un-furnished KEY FEATURES Bedrooms: 4 Bed Bathrooms: 3 Bath Enclosed Garage Natural Stone & Wood Floors Split

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-315 Lilipuna Road
45-315 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
975 sqft
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-520 Pahia Road
45-520 Pahia Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
600 sqft
Located right in the middle of Kaneohe Town! Close to Windward Mall, restaurants, & bus lines. Just minutes away from MCBH and a 25-minute drive to Hickam and Pearl Harbor. Also close to Windward Community College. Showings to begin July 23rd.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ahuimanu, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ahuimanu apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ahuimanu 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAhuimanu 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAhuimanu Apartments with BalconiesAhuimanu Apartments with Garages
Ahuimanu Apartments with ParkingAhuimanu Apartments with PoolsAhuimanu Apartments with Washer-DryersAhuimanu Dog Friendly Apartments
Ahuimanu Furnished ApartmentsAhuimanu Pet Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College