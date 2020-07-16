97 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI

/
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-648 Melekula Rd
47-648 Melekula Road, Ahuimanu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Move in ready Spacious 1bedroom Ahuimanu Area - Newer Spacious 1bdrm/1 bath home and patio. Quiet neighborhood Beautiful Ko'olau Mountain views. Shared washer & dryer in carport. Space for 2 cars tandem. Split Ac being added.
Results within 1 mile of Ahuimanu
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-719 Kamehameha Highway
47-719 Kamehameha Highway, Kahaluu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
360 sqft
Rarely available Ocean Front 1 bedroom duplex! Beautiful open outdoor area and the backyard is right on the ocean! Easy access to H-3, Like Like, and Pali Hwy.
Results within 5 miles of Ahuimanu
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.
1 of 7
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-204 yacht club st
46-204 Yacht Club Street, Heeia, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,239
1600 sqft
Home is located overlooking the beautiful waters of Alii Shores in Kaneohe! Windward shopping Mall and many other convenient stores are located within walking distance. Upscale Neighborhood, non smoking environment inside or outside.
Results within 10 miles of Ahuimanu
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
3 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1400.
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1717 Mott-Smith Drive
1717 Mott Smith Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
644 sqft
Large one bedroom, one bathroom with one assigned, covered, secured parking stall is now available for rent at Mott-Smith Laniloa.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
594 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701
475 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
671 sqft
1 Bd 1Ba 475 Atkinson #1701 - Must See!!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
127 Aikahi Loop
127 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Aikahi Park - 2nd Floor One bedroom One bath apartment with private entry. Large wrap around deck. Full kitchen with lots of cabinets/storage. No pets please. Street parking only. No laundry available. Non smoking unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE
1914 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
935 sqft
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE Available 07/21/20 Make this your next home - UNIQUE 1 BD, 1 BA, 1 CAR COVERED CARPORT APT.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
603 sqft
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani MUST SEE! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available now! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one parking
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,695
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
217 Prospect Street, #C4
217 Prospect Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1450 sqft
217 Prospect Street, #C4 Available 08/01/20 Dowsett Point - Spacious and upgraded 1/1/1 - Welcome to Dowsett Point. Convenient Punchbowl location, be within minutes of Downtown Honolulu and Ala Moana with easy freeway access in both directions.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
827 KINAU ST. #D702
827 Kinau Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
827 KINAU ST. #D702 Available 08/01/20 Ward Kinau With City & Ocean Views - Large one bedroom with ocean and city views off the large lanai. One covered parking, secured entry. (RLNE4924983)
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106
419 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
593 sqft
Sunset Towers - Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Unit - Available Now! - Fully furnished and recently renovated 1 bedroom unit in Sunset Towers - Available Now! Located in walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Beach and Convention Center.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
909 Coolidge St. Unit 603
909 Coolidge Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
580 sqft
Quaint 1 BD/ 1 BA with Beautiful Mountain View (Moilili) - CALL OR TEXT Steph (RS-78993) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 339-3286 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
HONO HALE TOWERS 2637 KUILEI ST. #A53
2637 Kuilei Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
465 sqft
MINUTES FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII! Available August 1st!!! - Unit available August 1st! Call today to reserve a showing.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913
1255 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
610 sqft
Kukui Plaza Ewa Tower- 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 parking located in Downtown Honolulu!! - -Rental Address: 1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913 Honolulu, HI 96817 Rent: $1,700.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,700.
