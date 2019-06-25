Charming 4 sided brick ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors in living room. Kitchen and dining area with sitting room off the back of the home. Master with full bathroom and opposite side of 3 bedrooms. Come apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1345 Shoal Creek Rd have any available units?
1345 Shoal Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, GA.
Is 1345 Shoal Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Shoal Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.