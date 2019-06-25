All apartments in Walton County
1345 Shoal Creek Rd

1345 Shoal Creek Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Shoal Creek Rd NW, Walton County, GA 30656

Charming 4 sided brick ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors in living room. Kitchen and dining area with sitting room off the back of the home. Master with full bathroom and opposite side of 3 bedrooms. Come apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Shoal Creek Rd have any available units?
1345 Shoal Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, GA.
Is 1345 Shoal Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Shoal Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Shoal Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 1345 Shoal Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Shoal Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Shoal Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Shoal Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Shoal Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Shoal Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
