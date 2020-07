Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

3 bedroom/2 bath home has one car carport, formal living room, dining area, den and separate laundry room. Refrigerator and stove provided. Wood look vinyl flooring throughout this move in ready home. New counter tops have been ordered with estimated install by end of July. Large backyard with Pecan trees, patio and storage building.