27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Perry, GA

Finding an apartment in Perry that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Ashton Landing
1701 Macon Road, Perry, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1089 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Perry. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, and pool. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 2nd 2020. $1,025/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Perry
$
13 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
2 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
4 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1214 sqft
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.
1 Unit Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.

1 Unit Available
138 Larkspur Lane
138 Larkspur Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1926 sqft
Jasmine Subdivision - Spacious 1,926 Sq. Ft. 3 bedroom/2 bath home! Don't miss out on this lovely property. Fireplace, and large front porch. Must see! Pets with written approval. Minimum credit score is 600. (RLNE3466457)

1 Unit Available
208 Charlotte
208 Charlotte Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,820
2365 sqft
Fabulous 5BD/2.5B home in Wellston Hills Subdivision with rocking chair front porch. Sprawling open floor plan with Beautifully Detailed Iron Staircase and Fireplace with gas logs.

1 Unit Available
515 Maplewood Drive
515 Maplewood Dr, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1302 sqft
Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an extra half bath downstairs. Features a large master suite, spacious living room, and a kitchen full of cabinets. Fenced-in backyard. Zoned for Perdue Elementary, Huntington Middle, and Veterans High.

1 Unit Available
209 Cade Terr
209 Cade Terrace, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2219 sqft
209 Cade Terrace - Super 4/3 with sep. formal living room and dining room plus large den with gas log fireplace and spacious breakfast area. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets; stainless and black appliances; stainless refrig.

1 Unit Available
247 Leisure Lake Drive
247 Leisure Lake Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1804 sqft
247 Leisure Lake-Enjoy this View while Sitting in Your Screened in Porch - Water Front Property ! ! Enjoy the view of the lake from your screened in porch. Master suite also has a great view.

1 Unit Available
100 Ledford
100 Ledford Way, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1446 sqft
Adorable 3BD/2B Home!!! Family neighborhood w/Hilltop Elementary down the street. Interior features vaulted ceilings, darkwood floors, large laundry room, carpet in bedrooms & ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
513 Maplewood Dr.
513 Maplewood Drive, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1302 sqft
Spacious Condominium in Bonaire - Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an extra half bath downstairs. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. Features a large master suite, spacious living room, and a kitchen full of cabinets.

1 Unit Available
113 Saint Brendands
113 St Brenands Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
1308 sqft
Very Nice 4BD/2B Home located in Aspen Woods and Veterans High School Zone. The Home has a Great Kitchen with new SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, New LVP Flooring & Carpet, New Paint. The backyard has a Privacy Fence, Patio and Outbuilding.

1 Unit Available
130 Emberly Ln
130 Emberly Lane, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2110 sqft
130 Emberly Ln Available 09/01/20 130 Emberly Lane - Beautiful well maintained home . Bonus room is 4th bedroom with private full bath. May consider small pet with non refundable pet fee. (RLNE5920901)
Results within 10 miles of Perry
15 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$890
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
18 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.

1 Unit Available
800 King Richard Dr
800 King Richard Dr, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$799
Beautiful new homes ready for you! - Property Id: 309660 Come be a part of our Wonderful Community!! Come see us today for your private showing or take a virtual tour (links provided below)! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes ranging from $599 to

1 Unit Available
116 Kevin Court
116 Kevin Court, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1352 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator stove, fireplace, home office, central air, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a large backyard.

1 Unit Available
418 Skyway Dr
418 Skyway Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$949
1364 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - JUST RENOVATED! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Full basement.

1 Unit Available
116 Augustus
116 Augustus Dr, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1836 sqft
Spacious floor plan with 2 living areas in a quiet neighborhood.New kitchen appliances. Outdoor Pets are per Owner approval.

1 Unit Available
805 Citrona Dr
805 Citrona Dr, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2684 sqft
Turnkey ready for move in today! Designed with your family in mind, enjoy a bright open-concept floorplan boasting two master suites, perfect amount of privacy for adult family members or guest suite.

1 Unit Available
105 Sandtrap Way
105 Sand Trap Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2815 sqft
105 Sandtrap Way Available 06/05/20 Enchanting home in Statham's Landing - Situated on half an acre in the desirable golf course community of Statham's Landing, this enchanting home on a quiet cul-de-sac has all the charm and space you're looking

1 Unit Available
226 Keith Drive
226 Keith Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1002 sqft
226 Keith Drive Available 04/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath with 1,004 square feet. Refrigerator and Stove included. qualifications: 600 credit score No bankruptcies or evictions within last 5 years 3x monthly rent in income per month No pets.

1 Unit Available
506 South Third St
506 South 3rd Street, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1520 sqft
Pets to be approved by owner, non-refundable pet deposit if approved. Will be limited to one pet.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Perry, GA

Finding an apartment in Perry that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

