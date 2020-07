Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system car wash area cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Northwood Apartment Homes in Macon, Georgia, beckon those who desire friendly neighbors, large functional floorplans and modern resort-style living. We are conveniently located in one of North Macon's most prestigious suburban communities near all of the entertainment, shopping and dining that Zebulon Road has to offer. Northwood lies just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee and the charming Riverside Drive retail boutiques. Call Today to schedule your visit.