Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA with pool

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
22 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
1092 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans withmodern updates in a prime location near the area’s best in dining and shopping – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3901 Northside Drive
3901 Northside Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
950 sqft
Welcome to the arbors apartment homes, a beautifully crafted community located on the north quadrant of the macon metropolitan area.

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
135 Myrick
135 Myrick Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5444 sqft
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage.
Results within 1 mile of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$890
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
111 Stoneridge
111 Stoneridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1402 sqft
A Must See, Spacious 2BD/2.5B condo with Bonus Room is in walking distance to Russell Elementary, close to shopping, restaurants & Robins Air Force Base. Covered patio and Cozy Privacy fenced yard. Landscaping, water/sewer and garbage is included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
113 Stonehedge
113 Stone Hedge Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Very Nice 2BD/1B condo is in walking distance to Russell Elementary, close to shopping, restaurants & Robins Air Force Base. Covered Patio and Cozy Privacy fenced yard. Landscaping, water/sewer and garbage is included. Community Pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
115 Stoneridge
115 Stoneridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1448 sqft
Spacious 3BD/1.5B condo is in walking distance to Russell Elementary, close to shopping, restaurants & Robins Air Force Base. Screened in patio and Cozy Privacy fenced yard. Washer & Dryer, Landscaping, water/sewer and garbage is included.
Results within 10 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$861
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1214 sqft
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
105 Sandtrap Way
105 Sand Trap Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2815 sqft
105 Sandtrap Way Available 06/05/20 Enchanting home in Statham's Landing - Situated on half an acre in the desirable golf course community of Statham's Landing, this enchanting home on a quiet cul-de-sac has all the charm and space you're looking

