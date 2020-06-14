Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Macon-Bibb renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Crossing
461 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$690
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments on quiet wooded property. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Floor plans with one- and two-bedrooms available. Community fire pit, pool, and playground available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with modern updates in a prime location – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
139 Stonewall Pl
139 Stonewall Place, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2361 sqft
139 Stonewall Pl Macon, GA - Property Id: 300386 Close to downtown, schools, restaurants and MORE! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is rent ready and has large additional lot to go with it. Call 478.737.4115 for more info.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3848 Log Cabin Dr
3848 Log Cabin Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1856 sqft
3848 Log Cabin - Property Id: 267774 Beautiful remodeled home. Section 8 accepted Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267774 Property Id 267774 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826771)

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1260 Hillridge Drive
1260 Hillridge Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1414 sqft
Three bedrooms/two bath House - Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom house in residential neighborhood. 1,414 Sq.ft. on .58 acres.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
746 Marshall Drive
746 Marshall Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
CHARMING HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. BASIC LAWN CARE INCLUDED. HOMEOWNER WILL CONSIDER A PET WITH A NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4141 Irwinton Road
4141 Irwinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1458 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1458 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, storage space, ceiling fans,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
103 Yearwood Drive
103 Yearwood Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1424 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with one car garage, great room w/ fireplace, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, open floor plan, privacy fence backyard in quiet neighborhood. All conveniently located within walking distance of schools.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
196 Desoto
196 Desoto Place, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1706 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/12/20!!!! Very charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of mid-town. Spacious rooms, remodeled kitchen and baths, beautiful hardwood floors, private, fenced backyard, great landscaping. 3rd bedroom is set up as office.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1086 Clinton Road - 5
1086 Clinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Newly renovated Luxurious apartment complex “SJ Apartment Homes" that is conveniently located near Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Dollar Tree, many Restaurants/Gas Stations and within walking distance from downtown Macon.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Tignor
105 Tignor Ct, Centerville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
All brick home with 3 bedrooms , 2 bath, formal dining room. Hardwood floors in living & dining areas. Tile in kitchen & baths, carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has dual vanities and jetted tub. Covered patio.
Results within 10 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,052
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
202 Twisted Laurel
202 Twisted Laurel Ln, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2399 sqft
Beautiful Wooded Subdivision!! Brand New All Brick 4BD/3B Home offers a Study/Office & Separate Dining Room as well as an Open Concept Kitchen with Island/Breakfast Bar & Spacious Eat-In.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
105 Sandtrap Way
105 Sand Trap Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2815 sqft
105 Sandtrap Way Available 06/05/20 Enchanting home in Statham's Landing - Situated on half an acre in the desirable golf course community of Statham's Landing, this enchanting home on a quiet cul-de-sac has all the charm and space you're looking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Macon-Bibb, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Macon-Bibb renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

