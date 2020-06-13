/
3 bedroom apartments
61 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
136 Buckingham Place
136 Buckingham Place, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
2208 sqft
An enormous, shaded front porch invites you in to this historic home off of Vineville Avenue. Two large living areas in addition to the porch. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3683 West Napier Avenue
3683 West Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$765
1128 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1128 square feet of space and minutes away from US-41. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4141 Irwinton Road
4141 Irwinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1458 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1458 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, storage space, ceiling fans,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3848 Log Cabin Dr
3848 Log Cabin Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1856 sqft
3848 Log Cabin - Property Id: 267774 Beautiful remodeled home. Section 8 accepted Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267774 Property Id 267774 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826771)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1260 Hillridge Drive
1260 Hillridge Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1414 sqft
Three bedrooms/two bath House - Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom house in residential neighborhood. 1,414 Sq.ft. on .58 acres.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 Dewey St
1251 Dewey Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
MAKE ME YOUR HOME! - This is quite the charming 4 bed 2 bath home with great backyard space, a nice front porch and large size bedrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3961 Blair Ct
3961 Blair Court, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING!!!! - Adorable 3br 1ba home in Macon, available for mid May move in. -$675.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2434 Mason Street
2434 Mason Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2434 Mason Street in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1970 Jeff Davis Street
1970 Jeff Davis Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1970 Jeff Davis Street in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
746 Marshall Drive
746 Marshall Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
CHARMING HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. BASIC LAWN CARE INCLUDED. HOMEOWNER WILL CONSIDER A PET WITH A NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3824 Spencer Circle
3824 Spencer Circle, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms home with fireplace, fence yard with storage house & detached garage
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4421 Elkan Avenue
4421 Elkan Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
Just renovatedCeramic tile floors with backsplash
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3415 Mildred Court
3415 Mildred Court, Macon-Bibb, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3415 Mildred Court in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3230 Napier Avenue
3230 Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3230 Napier Avenue in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5007 Zebulon Road
5007 Zebulon Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
Lease/Purchase and Owner Financing available
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1271 W Grenada Terrace
1271 West Grenada Terrace, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
Great house. 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 LARGE living areas and separate kitchen area. Back porch off the second living room. 2 bedrooms in the front and 3rd room in the back. Very close to dining and some shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3120 Napier Avenue
3120 Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
Spacious home convenient to shopping & Schools
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3974 Spencer Circle
3974 Spencer Circle, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3974 Spencer Circle in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
243 Sky Hawk Lane
243 Sky Hawk Lane, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 243 Sky Hawk Lane in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
265 Marjane
265 Marjane Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
AVAILABLE 6/17/20!!!! Lovely rocking chair front porch and mature landscaping, this 4/3 home is full of Charm! Convenient to Shopping, Schools & I-475 yet tucked away on a quiet street in N.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Riverview Road
2710 Riverview Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3290 sqft
RENOVATED READY TO MOVE IN, AVAILABLE ON SUPRA, VACANT, DUPLEX 2 FULL BED 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BASEMENT, NEW FLOORING, NEW PAINTING, NEW KITCHEN, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES
