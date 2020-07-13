/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harlem, GA
125 Peachtree Street
125 Peachtree Street, Harlem, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1025 sqft
Newly Renovated Home In Harlem - This 3 bedroom home has new carpet and new paint. Appliances included are the dishwasher, oven, and fridge. This home sits on 1/2 acre. The owner will allow small dogs under 20 lbs with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.
132 Village Run
132 Village Run, Harlem, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1144 sqft
132 Village Run Available 04/13/20 End Unit Townhome in Harlem - Welcome to Harlem! This cute little townhouse move in ready! Completely tiled with no carpet to worry about, this clean end unit gives you all the space you need! Guest room and
Results within 5 miles of Harlem
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1709 sqft
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.
Results within 10 miles of Harlem
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
785 Herrington Drive
785 Herrington Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2373 sqft
This beautiful home is located in Chastain Place, conveniently located off of !-20 in Grovetown. Much larger inside than it seems from the outside!! This home will blow you away with a grand 2 story entryway and great room.
260 Wentworth Place
260 Wentworth Place, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2925 sqft
260 Wentworth Place Available 10/09/20 Home For Rent - 260 Wentworth Place Grovetown, GA 30813 - **PICTURES SHOWN ARE OF LIKE HOME.
502 Cranberry Cir
502 Cranberry Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1996 sqft
502 Cranberry Circle is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in Grovetown! This home is just minutes away from Ft. Gordon, schools, and stores/restaurants. The foyer opens to the sitting room and leads into the living room.
5608 Sunbury Loop
5608 Sunbury Loop, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2100 sqft
Bartram Trail Golf Community - This great 4 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath Home features 2 story great room with corner gas fireplace and plenty of windows for natural light.
4416 Felmellow Drive
4416 Felmellow Drive, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2531 sqft
$1695/mo. Available 5/26!- NEW laminate flooring, paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, & granite counter tops throughout!!! Move in ready! Over 2500sf, 4 bedrooms, (owner's suite on main floor) 2.
242 Claudia Drive
242 Claudia Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1534 sqft
242 Claudia Drive Available 06/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Ready June 1st, a beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the Hidden Creek neighborhood, this home is two stories with all bedrooms on the 2nd floor.
103 Tyler Street
103 Tyler Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon.
856 Bryan Circle
856 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome With Approximately 1300 Square Feet. Great Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Dining Room. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Connections. Upstairs Loft. Fenced Yard with Patio.
1147 Indian Springs Trail
1147 Indian Springs Trail, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2613 sqft
$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room.
2043 Shoreline Drive
2043 Shoreline Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1455 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Large Yard! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Large Yard in the Heart of Grovetown! Located in a Cul-De-Sac and this fantastic backyard makes for a great house! Master Bedroom on the Main Level. Open floor plan with 1 Car Garage.
8669 Crenshaw Drive
8669 Crenshaw Drive, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3124 sqft
Home For Rent - 8669 Crenshaw Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - THIS 3,124 SQ FOOT HOME FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHROOMS.YOU ARE GREETED BY A FOYER WITH DINING ROOM TO YOU LEFT WHICH LEADS INTO THE LARGE OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN.
2447 Newbury Avenue
2447 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1679 sqft
2447 Newbury Avenue Available 05/01/20 Award Winning Canterbury Farms - Available April 1st - Available May 1st! 3 Bedroom/2.
5435 Everlook Circle
5435 Everlook Circle, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2889 sqft
5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls
639 Aberdeen Circle
639 Aberdeen Cir, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1490 sqft
Townhome for Rent - 639 Aberdeen Circle Grovetown, GA 30813 - Energy Star home in Aberdeen at Canterbury Farms! This 3 Bedroom/ 2.
547 Cranberry Circle
547 Cranberry Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1386 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Grovetown GA. Close to Ft Gordon, shopping, dining and entertainment. New laminate wood flooring throughout the foyer, great room and dining room. Privacy fenced in backyard. Excellent Columbia County schools.
4001 Stowe Drive
4001 Stowe Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2700 sqft
4001 Stowe Drive Available 08/03/20 Home For Rent - 4001 Stowe Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 4 Bedroom/ 3 Full Bath Home features 2700 sq/ft with all the trimmings! Located in the highly sought after Tudor Branch, this Home includes Hardwood
217 Claudia Drive
217 Claudia Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1927 sqft
Available 8/1/2020! Two-Story Home with Approximately 1928 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included.Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.