Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn Beach, FL with garage



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1799 Coast Court
1799 Coast Ct, Woodlawn Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1733 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood, this exquisite home is less than 30 minutes from Hurlburt AFB. The stunning kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops complimented by a modern back splash and HE stainless appliances.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5284 Woodlake Trace
5284 Woodlake Trce, Woodlawn Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2541 sqft
Fenced in back yard.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5029 LANTANA DR
5029 Lantana Drive, Woodlawn Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2285 sqft
Gorgeous Gulf Breeze 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mandavilla Neighborhood ~ Gulf Breeze School District! Easy drive to Hurlburt or Pensacola! Gorgeous hardwood floors in great room! Tiled eat in kitchen features granite counter tops with all appliances
Verified



Last updated June 9 at 02:55pm
12 Units Available
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.



Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6536 Fairmont St
6536 Fairmont Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2368 sqft
6536 Fairmont st is a fantastic 4/2 built in 2011. Available July 1, 2020, or maybe slightly sooner Occupancy!! This is a beautiful home with open floor-plan with master suite in split floor-plan.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6641 FERN Street
6641 Fern Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,270
3121 sqft
***Available JULY 11, 2020*** You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! This home is located at the very end of a secluded cul-de-sac and sits on a half acre lot. Access to Holley by the Sea amenities included.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2551 Hidden Estates Circle
2551 Hidden Estates Circle, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,670
1910 sqft
Great floor plan! Located in a very quiet neighborhood off 399. This home features brand new paint and brand new carpet throughout! Fenced in yard.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6454 Garden Drive
6454 Denton Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1956 sqft
**PALMETTO RIDGE/HOLLEY BY THE SEA - VACANT - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY** MONTHLY RENT: $1400, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1245, NON-REFUNDABLE CARPET CLEANING FEE: $155; PETS: Will Consider Small Pet On Case-By-Case Basis With Minimum Of $200



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahia Paz
1 Unit Available
1511 Via De Luna Drive
1511 Via De Luna Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
1511 Via De Luna Drive Available 07/01/20 Pensacola Beach Townhouse - Bahia Paz - 3 bedroom, 4 bathrooms - A perfect location for enjoying life on Pensacola Beach. This townhouse/condo at Bahia Paz is located on Santa Rosa Sound.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7825 LOLA CIR
7825 Lola Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2218 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Brick home located in Villa Danielle Subdivision ~ Close to Navarre Beach, shopping, restaurants and more!! Home boasts over 2000 sqft. of living space with vaulted ceilings.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4024 LONGWOOD CIR
4024 Longwood Circle, Tiger Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1866 sqft
Patio home in Tiger Point. Very well maintained home with 10 foot ceilings and crown molding. Master has 9 foot ceilings. Open floor plan with fireplace and built in bookcase. Heated and cooled Florida room.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2004 CORAL ST
2004 Coral Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1943 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan in the Holley By The Sea Subdivision!! This home has been recently upgraded to include, blinds, light fixtures, 2016 AC , Granite kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel



Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7188 Majestic Boulevard
7188 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1833 sqft
All brick home, in the deeded waterfront community of Hidden Bay, with BOAT SLIP AND 10k LB boat lift included. Fully furnished. Conveniently located across the road from the Hidden Creek golf course.



Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
7609 Blackjack Circle
7609 Blackjack Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1605 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath with split bedroom floor plan. Large open kitchen features a smooth cook top stove, dishwasher and microwave. As well as a breakfast bar and granite counter tops.


Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8782 Brown Pelican Circle
8782 Brown Pelican Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1552 sqft
Beautiful brand new townhome at Reserve Pointe in Navarre, Florida. This 3BR/2.5BA townhome has a definite ''wow'' factor. From the moment you enter, you'll be amazed with the craftsmanship and decadent touches found throughout the space.



Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8738 RIO VISTA Drive
8738 Rio Vista Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1196 sqft
WELL KEPT! 3 bedroom/2 full bath split floor plan. In walking distance to Restaurants, Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop, Culvers, Winn Dixie, Navarre Children's Park, and much more. The Front Door has a Fancy Storm Door with Drop Down Security Screen.



Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
AVAIL: 6/15. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALL. IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING. Covered front entrance. Open floor plan. 2 living areas to enjoy.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2244 LEMURE Drive
2244 Lemure Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1600 sqft
Located only 8 miles from Hurlburt Field and only minutes from the beach! Fenced in yard. No carpet in the home, all tile and laminate wood flooring.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9878 ORION LAKE Circle
9878 Orion Lake Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
Fenced in yard.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2211 FL-87
2211 Florida Highway 87, Navarre, FL
Studio
$1,700
1425 sqft
For Lease: Left Side / Building has 2211 and 2209. Lease if for 2211 left side only Commercial Building has 950 square foot in front area, with walk through to back area with another 475 square foot.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8135 Mercado Street
8135 Mercado Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1865 sqft
**Showings begin 6/15/2020**This like new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a great split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island that overlooks the spacious living area.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8525 WILBURN CV
8525 Wilburn Cove, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1665 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home off Hwy 87 close to Navarre High School. This 2004 built home many upgrades. The open floor plan features tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and high ceilings in the living-dining area.



Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9972 Parker Lake Circle
9972 Parker Lake Circle, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2240 sqft
Come enjoy this lakefront home in Navarre with lots of room to work or play from home.



Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
8280 Telford Ct
8280 Telford Court, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2400 sqft
This 4 bed/2 bath home is Located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Navarre Enter through the spacious foyer which offers double side lights and tile flooring with raised ceilings and plant ledges.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Woodlawn Beach, FL

Woodlawn Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

