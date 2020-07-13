/
74 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Bay Point
365 Wahoo Road
365 Wahoo Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2806 sqft
Beautiful canal home in the gated community of Bay Point. Park your boat and enjoy! Master suite with office upstairs, 2 more bedrooms downstairs with jack & jill bathroom. 2 living spaces, dining room, fireplace.. Home is fully furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Coast Highway
8108 Annabella's Court
8108 Annabellas Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA Town Home - Gated Community with Pool! - For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA town home located in the gated community of Annabella's with a community pool. The town home has an open floor plan with all living space downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pines
2233 Brooke St.
2233 Brooke Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1520 sqft
2233 Brooke St.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3600 Tiki Drive #117
3600 Tiki Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
532 sqft
3600 Tiki Drive #117 Available 08/21/20 - This apartment offers 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath, one mile from the beach and the Navy Base. Upstairs unit, kitchen with a breakfast bar, laundry room, and laminate flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Pines
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd
2177 Sterling Cove Boulevard, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd Available 05/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath property coming soon! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath property will be available in mid-May. This one will go quick with the great location and convenience to so many local area's.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Beach
7519 Sunset Ave, #2, Unit 2
7519 Sunset Avenue, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
884 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom middle unit on triplex on Panama City Beach, just off Thomas Drive. Large upper balcony over looking back yard. Laminate & tile floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
104 Enchantment Falls Lane
104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2093 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Cove
202 Seahorse Way
202 Seahorse Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
202 Seahorse Way Available 08/21/20 - Located in the Palm Cove community on Panama City beach is this 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with cathedral ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate
618 Gabriel Street
618 Gabriel Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1690 sqft
618 Gabriel Street Available 08/06/20 - This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near shopping and dining. Large partially fenced in back yard, with an open patio. Fresh paint and new flooring. Living room equipped with a fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Addition
803 E 10th Ct. Unit A
803 East 10th Court, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
-- - Spacious, well kept home, convenient to Bay Medical Center, shopping, and dining. This home is a 1 bedroom 1 bath with a , perfect for lounging, and an open kitchen, great for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venetian VIllas
3919 Verona Circle
3919 Verona Circle, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1406 sqft
3919 Verona Circle Available 07/15/20 -- - Located in the much desired community of Venetian Villa in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Cove
188 White Cap Way
188 White Cap Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
- 2 story duplex in gated community with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, large utility room and screened porch. Master bedroom on 1st floor, other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Community pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tupelo Court
2011 Tupelo Ct
2011 Tupelo Court, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
- This home is located in Panama City, close to school, shopping, and dining. This home features tile and carpet flooring throughout the home, a large living area with a fireplace, separate dining area, and a garden tub in the master bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venetian VIllas
567 Palermo Road
567 Palermo Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1349 sqft
3 BR|2.5 BA Town Home near Lynn Haven! - For rent! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Venetian Villas! New vinyl plank flooring, lighting, fresh paint and new carpet upstairs; This town home is fresh and ready for immediate occupancy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Northside Estates
1206 Stephen Drive
1206 Stephen Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1184 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 full bath home in the heart of town. Small, fenced in backyard. Master bedroom is located downstairs with access to the patio and backyard. The upstairs bedroom has a full bath. Washer and dryer room off the kitchen.
