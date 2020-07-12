Apartment List
/
FL
/
pine ridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:43 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Pine Ridge, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pine Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6319 W Glynborne Loop
6319 West Glynborne Loop, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1590 sqft
Lovely 2/2/2 Meadowcrest Villa - This home has been nicely updated with new wood flooring, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
810 E Gilchrist Court
810 East Gilchrist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Charming Greenbriar 2 townhouse with 2 bedroom 2 bath unit that comes with a car port. Beautiful tile on the first floor, newer carpet in the large master suite and guest bedroom. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with stainless appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
213 S Barbour Street
213 South Barbour Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
908 sqft
Nice clean house on quite street. Garage. Screen Porch. I will have more photos next week.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2507 W Oakland Lane
2507 West Oakland Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
4 Beds 2 Bath Garage. Good size lot. Quite street. Lots of tile. Split plan.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway
6608 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,500
1209 sqft
Bella Vista Plaza is a premium property with great leasing opportunity among notable existing tenants such as upscale Rocco’s Pizza and Cafe Restaurant, Qualified Management, and Enpowerment Church on a highly visible corridor of Hwy 44 in Crystal

1 of 12

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4286 N Mae West Way
4286 North Mae West Way, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1516 sqft
Nice clean 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage screen porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
2280 North Wauchula Point, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1916 sqft
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24 S Adams St
24 South Adams Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Convenience and Affordable!! - Property Id: 79765 Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Ridge

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2142 South Gleneagle Terrace - 1
2142 S Gleneagle Ter, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL-AVAILABLE NOW! This duplex comes complete with a cheerful kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, laundry, 2 car garage being conveniently close to shops and school.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
5355 West Customer Court
5355 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6818 W Macopin Lane
6818 West Macopin Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom! - This is an excellent 3/2 home located in Crystal River in the Mayfair Garden subdivision (off of Venable) & sits on a little over half an acre.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1919 W Freeman Pl
1919 West Freeman Place, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN CITRUS SPRINGS - WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH A LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA AND EAT IN KITCHEN & LAUNDRY AREA. CARPORT WAS TURNED INTO A 1 CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE..FENCED IN BACKYARD & UTILITY SHED.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1801 NW US Highway 19
1801 Suncoast Boulevard, Crystal River, FL
Studio
$25,500
14999 sqft
The former JC Penney anchor at the Crystal River Mall is now available! It boasts over 50,000 square feet of flexible space conveniently located near the proposed expansion routes of the Suncoast Parkway and the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3362 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3362 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,383
Prime office space located in a busy shopping center just 1/2 mile from TJ-Maxx, Regal Cinemas, Walmart and Lowes. The center offers ample shared parking in a court yard setting and clean with easy access East and West Bound from Hwy 44.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pine Ridge, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pine Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTrinity, FLLady Lake, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLZephyrhills, FLMount Dora, FLHudson, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL
Beverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College