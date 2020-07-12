Neighborhood Guide: Pembroke Pines

Check out the top neighborhoods in Pembroke Pines for renting an apartment: Pembroke Lakes South, Pembroke Falls, Lakes of Western Pines and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
  1. 1. Pembroke Lakes South
    Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
    33 Units Available
    Pembroke Lakes South
    Luma Miramar
    4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,685
    818 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,930
    1299 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,310
    1355 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    12 Units Available
    Pembroke Lakes South
    The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
    10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,371
    641 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,511
    994 sqft
  2. 2. Pembroke Falls
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    25 Units Available
    Pembroke Falls
    Marela Apartments
    250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,470
    890 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,690
    1160 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,065
    1318 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
    15 Units Available
    Pembroke Falls
    Pembroke Cove
    13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,750
    916 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,880
    1206 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,940
    1336 sqft
  3. 3. Lakes of Western Pines
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    13 Units Available
    Lakes of Western Pines
    Bell at Pembroke Pines
    16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,565
    832 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,930
    1136 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,525
    1402 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
    1 Unit Available
    Lakes of Western Pines
    1977 Northwest 169th Avenue
    1977 Northwest 169th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,395
    1943 sqft
  4. 4. Pembroke Pointe
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    12 Units Available
    Pembroke Pointe
    Camden Portofino
    120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,629
    820 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,729
    1040 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,259
    1391 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Pembroke Pointe
    10525 NW 11th St
    10525 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,500
    806 sqft
