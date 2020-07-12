Neighborhood Guide: Pembroke Pines
Check out the top neighborhoods in Pembroke Pines for renting an apartment: Pembroke Lakes South, Pembroke Falls, Lakes of Western Pines and more
- 1. Pembroke Lakes SouthSee all 294 apartments in Pembroke Lakes SouthVerified
1 of 25Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm33 Units AvailablePembroke Lakes SouthLuma Miramar4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL1 Bedroom$1,685818 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,9301299 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,3101355 sqftVerified
1 of 28Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm12 Units AvailablePembroke Lakes SouthThe Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL1 Bedroom$1,371641 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,511994 sqft
- 2. Pembroke FallsSee all 275 apartments in Pembroke FallsVerified
1 of 29Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm25 Units AvailablePembroke FallsMarela Apartments250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL1 Bedroom$1,470890 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6901160 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,0651318 sqftVerified
1 of 35Last updated July 12 at 10:37am15 Units AvailablePembroke FallsPembroke Cove13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL1 Bedroom$1,750916 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,8801206 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,9401336 sqft
- 3. Lakes of Western PinesSee all 170 apartments in Lakes of Western PinesVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm13 Units AvailableLakes of Western PinesBell at Pembroke Pines16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL1 Bedroom$1,565832 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,9301136 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,5251402 sqft
1 of 11Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm1 Unit AvailableLakes of Western Pines1977 Northwest 169th Avenue1977 Northwest 169th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL3 Bedrooms$3,3951943 sqft
- 4. Pembroke PointeSee all 276 apartments in Pembroke PointeVerified
1 of 12Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm12 Units AvailablePembroke PointeCamden Portofino120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL1 Bedroom$1,629820 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7291040 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,2591391 sqft
1 of 16Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailablePembroke Pointe10525 NW 11th St10525 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL2 Bedrooms$1,500806 sqft
