3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
100 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parker, FL
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5304 Alexander Lane
5304 Alexander Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
- Beautiful newly built 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a desired cul-de-sac community of Parker Pines in Parker, This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Long Point Park
1 Unit Available
204 Blackshear Drive
204 Blackshear Drive, Parker, FL
204 Blackshear Drive Available 06/21/20 - This home offers 4 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, located close to Tyndall AFB and across from both the bay and public boat access.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5300 Nicholas Lane
5300 Nicholas Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base. All electric appliances, deck in the back yard, and a 2 car garage. Trayed ceiling in master bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
733 S. Camellia Avenue
733 South Camellia Avenue, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located close to schools, shopping, dining, and Tyndall AFB. Brand new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new cabinetry through out the home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
265 Callaway Chase LN
265 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath near TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. One car garage.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
132 S. Comet Ave
132 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1315 sqft
132 S. Comet Ave Available 07/01/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Tyndall AFB. House sits on a large lot . All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Morris Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
603 David Avenue
603 David Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Living room features a fireplace, dining room has french doors leading out into the covered back patio. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Martin Bayou Estates
1 Unit Available
515 N Bob Little Road
515 Bob Little Rd, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1197 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
6511 Enzor Street
6511 Enzor Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, open patio in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.*No Pets*
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bay Front
1 Unit Available
5816 Bay Front Drive
5816 Bay Front Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
This waterfront home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a fireplace, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, covered patio area, 2 car garage, and an in ground pool.*Pool service included**No Pets*
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Bay Park
1 Unit Available
1008 S Comet Avenue
1008 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1964 sqft
*1/2 off first months rent for active military*This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near TAFB. Large living room/dining room combination that opens into the great room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6302 Lake Drive
6302 Lake Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
This home is centrally located near TAFB, shopping, & dining. The living room features a corner fireplace and french doors leading out to the backyard. Laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection and a double car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
3519 East 1st Court - 3538-102
3519 East 1st Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Under new ownership and management. Four bedroom/ one and a hah bath apartment for rent. Laundry facilities on site. Pest control and trash included. Pictures may not be of exact unit.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
227 Callaway Chase Lane
227 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane.Close to TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenwood Addition
1 Unit Available
807 E 10th St
807 East 10th Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
- 3/1 single family home centrally located in Panama City. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadow Bay
1 Unit Available
7559 Shadow Bay Dr
7559 Shadow Bay Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1356 sqft
- 3/2 Single Family Home convenient to Tyndall AFB. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
1 of 78
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amigo Estates
1 Unit Available
3502 Brooke Ln.
3502 Brooke Lane, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1436 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and detached building that's great for storage. Tile throughout the house and a screened patio in back. Nature lovers paradise, large lot with flower garden .
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 Bay Ct
2412 Bay Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1524 sqft
- Beautiful home located a cul-de-sac in Brentwood Subdivision close to Tyndall Air Force Base. Home Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, pantry, dining area with wet bar, large master bedroom with walk in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadow Bay
1 Unit Available
7707 Shadow Bay Dr.
7707 Shadow Bay Drive, Callaway, FL
7707 Shadow Bay Dr. Available 06/20/20 -- - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath well-maintained home located in the much desired comminity of Shadow Bay in Callaway.