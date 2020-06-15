All apartments in Parker
Parker, FL
5304 Alexander Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5304 Alexander Lane

5304 Alexander Ln · (850) 769-5775 ext. 143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5304 Alexander Ln, Parker, FL 32404
Parker Pines Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5304 Alexander Lane · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Beautiful newly built 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a desired cul-de-sac community of Parker Pines in Parker, This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches and Military Installations. Improvements include but not limited to new wood plank flooring, new paint, trim, upgraded fixtures, custom cabinets/countertops. This property has a large oversized 2 car garage and extended work station. Living area is a very large open space with an island wet bar for entertaining. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as the rent. Pets not allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 Alexander Lane have any available units?
5304 Alexander Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5304 Alexander Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Alexander Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Alexander Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5304 Alexander Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 5304 Alexander Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5304 Alexander Lane does offer parking.
Does 5304 Alexander Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Alexander Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Alexander Lane have a pool?
No, 5304 Alexander Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5304 Alexander Lane have accessible units?
No, 5304 Alexander Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Alexander Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5304 Alexander Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5304 Alexander Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5304 Alexander Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
