3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
215 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Odessa, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
41 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Results within 1 mile of Odessa
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
74 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
17551 SANDGATE COURT
17551 Sandgate Court, Pasco County, FL
Single Family home with 4 bed rooms 2 full baths and 1 half bath in a very desired location. Attached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3018 Prairie Iris Dr
3018 Prairie Iris Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1640 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage with modern kitchen fenced in back yard. Lawn care included
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2706 Heathgate Way
2706 Heathgate Way, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
17010 TORVEST COURT
17010 Torvest Court, Pasco County, FL
This gorgeous single story home has lots of charm. This awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage delivers 2,010 square feet of living space, Walk into the foyer and you are greeted with high vaulted ceiling and an open-concept.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17451 HUGH LANE
17451 Hugh Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1846 sqft
3 full bedroom townhome with an office that could be used as an additional bedroom. Water is included and the HOA currently provides cable/wifi saving you extra monthly expenses.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Heritage Harbor
1 Unit Available
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1888 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this Brand New/never lived in home!! The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow through the kitchen and family room. Enjoy your morning coffee, entertaining or just relaxing on the covered lanai.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14439 Trails Edge Blvd
14439 Trails Edge Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1953 sqft
Nestled on a cozy cul-de-sac in the pristine community of Austria you'll find this gorgeous, nearly new home! From the moment you arrive you can't help but fall in love! From the quiet street to the curb appeal you'll be anxious to see inside!
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3147 Shady Lily Ln
3147 Shady Lily Lane, Pasco County, FL
IMPORTANT! TENANT MUST APPLY TO AND BE APPROVED BY THE HOA. HOA REQUIRES 15 DAYS TO PROCESS APPROVAL BEFOR TENANTS CAN MOVE IN. AVAILABLE DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage in Suncoast Meadows.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3326 Clover Blossom Cir
3326 Clover Blossom Circle, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1791 sqft
3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom/ 2 Story PLUS LOFT home on a huge corner lot in Suncoast Meadows. Open & spacious floor plan with a family room/dining room combo.
Results within 5 miles of Odessa
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18926 Willowmore Cedar Dr
18926 Willowmore Cedar Dr, Land O' Lakes, FL
Available 08/25/20 NEW HOME A RATE SCHOOLS IN BIRCHWOOD PRESERVE - Property Id: 169581 ONE STORY BRAND NEW HOME. YOU CAN MORE DETAILS AND PHOTOS IN ZILLOW. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
16139 Gardendale Drive
16139 Gardendale Drive, Northdale, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19047 Chistlehurst Dr.
19047 Chislehurst Drive, Pasco County, FL
Beautiful Home close to everything!! Great schools - Property Id: 287227 Large split floor plan home with lots of upgrades. Pet friendly rental with large fenced in back yard. Access to community pool and parks. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18817 Noble Caspian Drive
18817 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
16603 Ashwood Dr
16603 Ashwood Drive, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1860 sqft
Text/Call for showing Kyle Jones 727-480-5028 Traditional style 3BR/2BA two story home on a beautiful conservation lot. Master bedroom and private balcony upstairs, secondary bedrooms downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crystal Lakes
1 Unit Available
17915 Crooked Ln
17915 Crooked Lane, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please contact Candace Lake at 813-765-6898 about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, Lakefront home in Lutz only 5mi. from the Veterans Expressway! This home features an office and 2 master suites, both with full bathrooms.
