Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

41 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Niceville, FL

Finding an apartment in Niceville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1105 Sean Lane
1105 Sean Lane, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1794 sqft
1105 Sean Lane Available 07/10/20 Central Niceville home - Family friendly home is on a cul de sac in the heart of Niceville. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
571 Falcon Trail Road
571 Falcon Trail, Niceville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,465
3541 sqft
Updated Modern 5B/3.5B with WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT upgraded home available for Long Term Leasing located in Niceville!!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL 10% OFF First MONTH RENT!!! - UNFURNISHED 5B/3.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 22nd Street
103 22nd Street, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
103 22nd Street Available 07/10/20 Great for small family or single! - This all brick home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard from the deck just off the tiled Florida room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
111 21St Street
111 21st Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
999 sqft
Centrally located single family home in Niceville with fenced in yard, florida room, renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms. Pets okay on approvalRenter must carry renters insuranceOwner is licensed Realtor*

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
316 Reynolds Avenue
316 Reynolds Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1874 sqft
Enjoy renting this lovely home that is one block from the water with a marina close by. Super convenient location close to schools and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is modern and bright.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
201 College Boulevard
201 East College Boulevard, Niceville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1542 sqft
The only 3 bedroom unit at College Park, this home is above the HOA office, next to the pool, in the heart of Niceville (next to the college), with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! There are tiled floors and neutral paint

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
590 Hill Lane Unit #2
590 Hill Lane, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
990 sqft
Available July 17, 2020! Newly renovated Townhome in Niceville.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
592 Hill Lane Unit #10
592 Hill Ln, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Available June 5, 2020! 2/ 1.5 Townhome in the heart of Niceville, close to the base and the airport. Both bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath, with a half bath downstairs. Washer and dryer included in unit.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
518 Juniper Avenue
518 Juniper Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1281 sqft
518 Juniper Avenue Available 06/12/20 Central Niceville - (No showings until 4/2/2020, please.) This 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes all with being pet friendly and hugh yard perfect for family and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Niceville

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4204 Whitetail Circle
4204 Whitetail Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1901 sqft
Great family home with wood floors through most of house. Good sized fenced backyard with screened in porch. 2 car garage. stainless appliances. 12 ft ceilings. Formal dining room has been converted into a study with an attached closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4232 Lancaster Drive
4232 Lancaster Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2556 sqft
**Move-In Special** $500 off 1st month's rent! It has plenty of wonderful features and upgrades, to include wood flooring (no carpet), neutral paint, tiled showers and marble counter tops, walk-in closets, raised ceilings, and much more! There is a

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
2 Hidden Cove Circle
2 Hidden Cove Circle, Valparaiso, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1477 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Niceville

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1511 Glenlake Circle
1511 Glenlake Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2618 sqft
1511 Glenlake - This all Brick home situated overlooking the Lake is a Must See! Upon entering the Foyer leading to the Family Room which is light and bright with sliders opening to the Covered Patio overlooking lake.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
166 Meadowbrook Court
166 Meadowbrook Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1178 sqft
166 Meadowbrook Court Available 07/08/20 3/2 in Blue Pine Village in Bluewater Area - Welcome to Blue Pine Village! This charming community features a pool and a boat/RV storage area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
260 W Dominica Circle
260 Dominica Cir W, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1803 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY1!!!Wonderful home on a large corner lot in Bluewater Bay. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features Travertine TILE and WOOD floors throughout the main areas.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Napa Way
1000 Napa Way, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Welcome home! This open floor plan home is located on a cul-de-sac in Bluewater Bay. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an office! It is currently available and dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
1654 Northridge Road
1654 Northridge Road, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2299 sqft
1654 Northridge Road Available 06/08/20 Parkwood Estates of Bluewater Bay! - Located in the gated community of Parkwood Estates. This 2 story home features a charming front porch & screened-in back porch.

1 of 33

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
214 Southlake Court
214 Southlake Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Bluewater Bay Waterview Condo - Convenient to Eglin AFB, Duke, SFG Complex and Destin's Sugar White Beaches - Owner Prefers No Pets Lakeside at Bluewater Bay - Waterview Condo. Available May 1st. The perfect retreat from a long day at work.
Results within 10 miles of Niceville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
20 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,212
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
$
9 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Destin
159 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
27 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
316 Yacht Club Drive NE
316 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2097 sqft
Large Home Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach in WaterFront Neighborhood - Offering a newly renovated home in the highly sought after waterfront neighborhood of Lakeland Heights.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Niceville, FL

Finding an apartment in Niceville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

