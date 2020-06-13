Apartment List
/
FL
/
miramar beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:23 PM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Miramar Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Miramar Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
756 Forest Shore Drive
756 Forest Shore Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1497 sqft
AVAILABLE: 6/15. MIS: $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU OCCUPY BY 6/29! FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MONTH'S RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
$
9 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Wimico Circle
314 Wimico Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1799 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home in the Gated Community of Emerald Lakes - 1ST MONTH FREE! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2 car garage and beautiful renovations nestled in the gated community of Emerald Lakes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4678 Windstarr Dr
4678 Windstarr Drive, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4678 Windstarr Dr in Destin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13 Initial Lane
13 Initial Lane, Walton County, FL
Studio
$2,000
1638 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA/2CG home on big lot. Recent updates include paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring. No Carpet. Big washer and dryer room with wash basin and room to iron! Bring your own washer and dryer. Fenced back yard for extra privacy.

1 of 10

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
227 Inverrary Drive
227 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1840 sqft
**This home is only available for 6 months**Unfurnished, Mediterranean - style home for rent! Located in the beautiful Calusa Bay subdivision, this home features an open living / dining area with travertine tile flooring and crown molding throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Miramar Beach
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
20 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,212
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405
4010 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405 Available 06/18/20 Spacious 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with all tile flooring. Private patio with large outside storage closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1613 sqft
72 E. Kathy Lane Available 06/24/20 Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
117 Santa Barbara Ave
117 Santa Barbara Avenue, Walton County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3624 sqft
This newly renovated Victorian-style, three story home for sale! This one of a kind property sits on 1/2 acre, and is less than a mile from a local park and boat launch. Plenty of room for parking your cars and water crafts.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
264 Diamond Cove
264 Diamond Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1756 sqft
3BR/2BA Town Home in the heart of Destin! Close to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and military bases. Super nice property with plenty of room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
60 South Haven Circle
60 Southhaven Cir, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful town home off Highway 98 next to the Shoppes of South Haven. Immaculate end unit just steps to the community pool featuring 3/3 town home with 1 car garage. Beautifully maintained and spacious with covered back porch area for sunsets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
40 Long Leaf Circle
40 Long Leaf Circle, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1252 sqft
Cozy and beachy 2BR/1BA cottage ideally located in South Walton, just minutes to 30A! This rental is available furnished or unfurnished to your preference.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
115 HATTON Court
115 Halton Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful, single-level home w/TWO-car garage in wonderful community. Located in the heart of SRB, this home is available the 1st week of July. This lovely home has 3br, 2bth w/a (2) car garage. Split open floor plan w/central kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
30 Corte Pino
30 Corte Pino, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1856 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located just 3 miles from the beautiful beaches of 30-A. Master bedroom is located downstairs and has a large walk-in closet and full, private bath. Bedrooms and upstairs area are carpeted, the rest is tile.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Napa Way
1000 Napa Way, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Welcome home! This open floor plan home is located on a cul-de-sac in Bluewater Bay. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an office! It is currently available and dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283
4100 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1015 sqft
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with carpet & linoleum flooring. Private balcony with large outside storage closet.

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
73 Christian Drive
73 Christian Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Miramar Beach
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Destin
159 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1511 Glenlake Circle
1511 Glenlake Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2618 sqft
1511 Glenlake - This all Brick home situated overlooking the Lake is a Must See! Upon entering the Foyer leading to the Family Room which is light and bright with sliders opening to the Covered Patio overlooking lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Miramar Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Miramar Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Miramar Beach 1 BedroomsMiramar Beach 2 BedroomsMiramar Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiramar Beach 3 BedroomsMiramar Beach Apartments with Balcony
Miramar Beach Apartments with GarageMiramar Beach Apartments with GymMiramar Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiramar Beach Apartments with Parking
Miramar Beach Apartments with PoolMiramar Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerMiramar Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiramar Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLFort Walton Beach, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLLaguna Beach, FL
Parker, FLMilton, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLSpringfield, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMary Esther, FLCedar Grove, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College