3 bedroom apartments
35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brooksville, FL
844 Continental Drive
844 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
TOTALLY REMODELED Brooksville 4BR/1.
845 Continental Drive
845 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3BR/1BA BROOKSVILLE Duplex W/ Gorgeous Flooring! - Introducing Brookside VillasDowntown Brooksvilles New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous
Results within 1 mile of Brooksville
4129 Gevalia Drive
4129 Gevalia Drive, South Brooksville, FL
Custom built 4 bedroom 2 bath Alexander Renoir model with gorgeous lake and golf course view from the solar heated pool and over sized lanai. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, built in oven, & center island.
Results within 5 miles of Brooksville
Verified
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
14446 Sterling Run
14446 Sterling Run, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
14446 Sterling Run Available 07/07/20 14446 Sterling Run - An amazing opportunity in the Desirable Gated Golf Community of Silver-thorn. This Villa Boast over 1500 sq ft of living space, a split floor plan with a spacious lanai.
5444 Firethorn Point
5444 Firethorn Point, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3100 sqft
5444 Firethorn Point Available 07/10/20 Firethorn Point 5444 - Available July 10th: A must see Located on the Private Cul de Sac with in Silverthorn! 3/2/2 with cooled build out space for Golf cart! Home boast over 3100 ft of living space.
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.
Results within 10 miles of Brooksville
Royal Highlands
11139 LOMITA WREN RD.
11139 Lomita Wren Road, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 LOMITA - Property Id: 298244 Half acre; Living Area:1455 sq. ft; Total Area - 2084 sq. Ft. Master Bedroom -13x13.5; Bedroom #2 &3 -11x10.5; Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Screened Florida room.
13176 Siam Drive
13176 Siam Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
5032 Teather Street
5032 Teather Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1549 sqft
5032 Teather Street - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Home features bright & open floor plan with Great Room, Eat in Kitchen and Indoor Laundry Sorry, this property does not allow pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831289)
5346 Tanner Road
5346 Tanner Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1436 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
13060 Hanley Drive
13060 Hanley Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
13060 Hanley Drive - Charming 3,2,2 Home Features split plan with a great room, indoor laundry room, dining area with an open porch and spacious yard. Close to many amenities. Pets require prior owner approval. (RLNE4847879)
4422 Larkenheath Dr
4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only. Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.
Brookridge
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1881 sqft
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5137 Chamber Court
5137 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5063 Chamber Court
5063 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1613 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.
12295 Linden Drive
12295 Linden Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1396 sqft
**Price just reduced!**This spacious home is a MUST see. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1396 sq. ft. of living area.
10487 Monarch Street
10487 Monarch Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1684 sqft
Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with enclose lanai. Fireplace will not be use by tenant. Always verify school zoning with the school system. Only one small pet (10 pound or less) with $250 non-refundable fee. Max 2 adults with 2 kids.
9403 Melrose Street
9403 Melrose Street, Spring Hill, FL
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
11233 Roman Street
11233 Roman Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1884 sqft
FOR RENT Must see this large 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Home has over 1800 sq. ft of living. Has a separate room with a built in Jacuzzi. Another separate room that could be a office or den. Living room and family room.
13273 Cori Loop
13273 Cori Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1st. $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet.
2406 Appian Ave
2406 Appian Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2636 sqft
3/2/2 in the heart of Spring Hill! Features a POOL, Living room, dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.
