Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:49 PM

25032 TANNIN CIRCLE

25032 Tannin Circle · (302) 227-5000
Location

25032 Tannin Circle, Sussex County, DE 19968

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
What a perfect home! Spacious, modern, open, and I could keep going... The master bedroom, bath, and walk-in closet is a dream come true. There are two additional bedrooms and a large shared bath. The den is perfect for an office or game room for the kids or kids at heart. If you enjoy the summer air, the screened in porch is a perfect place for the summer nights. There is a two car garage for parking or storage. For those who are not find of lawn work, the community maintains the lawn for you. No grass to mow! I think you will find the home is perfect, call today to schedule your walk through.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE have any available units?
25032 TANNIN CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
25032 TANNIN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sussex County.
Does 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25032 TANNIN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
