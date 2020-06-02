25032 TANNIN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

What a perfect home! Spacious, modern, open, and I could keep going... The master bedroom, bath, and walk-in closet is a dream come true. There are two additional bedrooms and a large shared bath. The den is perfect for an office or game room for the kids or kids at heart. If you enjoy the summer air, the screened in porch is a perfect place for the summer nights. There is a two car garage for parking or storage. For those who are not find of lawn work, the community maintains the lawn for you. No grass to mow! I think you will find the home is perfect, call today to schedule your walk through.