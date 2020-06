Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single family living in a new community. Neat, clean and ready for you to move in. Large eat in kitchen with dining area. Over-sized one car attached garage. Very large family room. Comfortable and private rear yard. Shopping, schools, library and many amenities near by. Just a short ride to the Delaware beaches.

Nice and well maintained yard. A lot of privacy in the back.