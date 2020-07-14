Apartment List
9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Snowmass Village, CO

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177
35 Lower Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
******AVAILABLE May 1, 2020 Turnkey Snowmass Rental. Sunny, two bedroom, two full bath condo, across from Snowmass Ski Area. Unit is fully furnished and includes linens & kitchen equipment, just bring your clothes & toothbrush.
1 of 15

1 Unit Available
950 Cemetery Lane
950 Cemetery Lane, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
2451 sqft
Light and bright, newly refreshed 3-level duplex. This mid-century modern inspired, well laid out home is perfect for a family or group of friends. Separate living room and den area for entertaining or watching tv.
1 of 12

1 Unit Available
717 W Francis Street
717 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
3245 sqft
This dog friendly Aspen jewel is situated on a tree lined street in the best neighborhood in Aspen's West End. It is a Victorian style property, approximately 3000 sq. ft. that has been beautifully restored.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
330 Gillespie Avenue
330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3862 sqft
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered.

1 of 2

1 Unit Available
430 W Hallam
430 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4124 sqft
This 5 bedroom West End home is the perfect long term family rental in the Aspen School District. Great layout. Incredible location. Fully fenced yard. Offered unfurnished. Furniture rental package available from outside company.

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
240 Draw Drive
240 Draw Drive, Pitkin County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
3570 sqft
This Draw Drive family home is bright and light with striking views from the generous living, dining, and kitchen spaces.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
927 E Durant Avenue
927 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3075 sqft
Available immediately for Summer and Winter, short or long term rentals. Enjoy a leisurely stroll to Aspen's core from this quiet cul-de-sac estate just 2 blocks to the gondola and stunning big views of Red Mtn and Aspen Mtn from either side.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
650 E Sopris Drive
650 East Sopris Drive, Basalt, CO
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2108 sqft
Beautiful mountain home in Old Town Basalt feels like a private oasis, while being located within walking distance to the Frying Pan River for fishing and downtown Basalt for dining, shopping and beautiful scenery.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
914 Waters Avenue
914 East Waters Avenue, Aspen, CO
Studio
$2,800
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished StudioFreshly painted, deep cleaned & carpet cleaned (6/2020)Walk to town & gondolaWi-Fi, Water/Sewer, Trash IncludedElectric & Cable NOT includedNO DOGS, cats consideredLaundry Room in complex Quiet buildingParking pass for street parking
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Snowmass Village, CO

Finding an apartment in Snowmass Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

