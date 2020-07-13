/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:52 AM
26 Apartments for rent in Snowmass Village, CO with pool
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Upper Woodbridge Rd 22CD
35 Upper Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
916 sqft
Unit 22CD Available 08/08/20 35 Upper Woodbridge Rd #22CD - Property Id: 286226 Bright, clean, cozy and nicely furnished unit in the Woodbridge complex, Snowmass Village.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
130 Wood Road
130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$6,000
571 sqft
This is a short term rental. This one bedroom condo is the perfect spot for winter skiing or summer adventure! Fabulous 5th floor location provides expansive views of Assay Hill with a bright and sunny balcony to watch all the action.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
400 Wood Road
400 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1008 sqft
Fabulous mountain contemporary design in an ideal location rarely. This premier rated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has every detail one could desire.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
45 Wood Road
45 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
The best penthouse in the best location in the exciting Snowmass Base Village.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
810 Ridge Road
810 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2154 sqft
Ski directly in and out of the back door on Snowmass Mountain. Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Daly from the living room and master bedroom. Relax and grill with family and friends on the back patio in the summer.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
621 Pine Crest Drive
621 Pine Crest Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5982 sqft
The unique blend of contemporary, custom and mountain decor make this five bedroom home in the coveted Pines neighborhood of Snowmass Village perfect for large groups and entertaining.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4000 Brush Creek Road
4000 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous mountain contemporary design has an ideal location in Snowmass Village. This premier 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome has everything you could want for your vacation.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
61 Wood Road
61 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Luxury 3 Bedroom private residence located in the Base Village Hotel at the world class Snowmass ski resort.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
623 Faraway Road
623 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$37,500
3427 sqft
Newly renovated and professionally redecorated 5 bed/5 bath home in Ridge Run, which sits on a private lot nestled in mature Aspens with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
106 Snowmass Club Circle
106 Snowmass Club Circle, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1878 sqft
Luxury 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath unitLocated at the Snowmass ClubLiving room with gas fireplace, 36'' TV, patioPrivate deck off living room & master bedroomUnderground parking Complimentary use of 20,000 sq. foot Athletic Club.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
65 Campground Lane
65 Campground Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
777 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom, two bath unit steps away from the slopes of Fanny Hill. Owners and renters enjoy skiing during the day and a quiet dinner at The Artisan in the evening.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177
35 Lower Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
******AVAILABLE May 1, 2020 Turnkey Snowmass Rental. Sunny, two bedroom, two full bath condo, across from Snowmass Ski Area. Unit is fully furnished and includes linens & kitchen equipment, just bring your clothes & toothbrush.
Results within 5 miles of Snowmass Village
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
565 N Starwood Drive
565 South Starwood Drive, Pitkin County, CO
7 Bedrooms
$75,000
6483 sqft
Rare opportunity to stay in your own private mountain oasis with sweeping views of the snowcapped mountain peaks from Aspen to Mount Sopris.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
58 Exhibition Lane
58 Exhibition Lane, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
4520 sqft
Close Proximity to Exhibition Ski Lift! Fabulous 4 Bedroom contemporary townhome at Aspen Highlands.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
202 Prospector Road
202 Prospector Road, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4945 sqft
This luxury 4,945 square foot 4bedroom townhome, located at the base of Aspen Highlands ski area offers incredible ski access and use of the pool, hot tub and fitness facilities at the Ritz Carlton and the Willow Creek Bistro.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1365 Sage Court Court
1365 Sage Court, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2430 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with pool.Sits on 0.
Results within 10 miles of Snowmass Village
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
800 S Mill Street
800 South Mill Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1093 sqft
Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
747 S Galena Street
747 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
1082 sqft
This recently remodeled three bedroom condo is now available to rent at the Fasching Haus complex in downtown Aspen. Steps away from the downtown core where all of the shops and restaurants are located.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
728 S Galena Street
728 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the central downtown core of Aspen. Walk everywhere for dining and shopping. Less than a block to the Gondola or ski out of the trail that leads to the gondola.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
908 W Francis Street
908 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$70,000
3460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 908 W Francis Street in Aspen. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
307 W Francis Street
307 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
4020 sqft
This cozy, updated West End cabin has it all! Just blocks from the downtown core of Aspen as well as the Music Tent, the Aspen Institute and so much more; a better location would be hard to find.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Main Street Historic District
513 W Main Street
513 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,950
465 sqft
One bedroom condo in a newer complex with pool and hot tub. Updated finishes including high-end appliances, hardwood floors, air-conditioning, gas fireplace and washer and dryer. Hop on the bike bath half a block away to walk or bike to town.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
315 E Dean Street
315 East Dean Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1974 sqft
2 CONSECUTIVE weeks available: June 27th - July 4th and July 4th - July 11th ONLY.Enjoy the luxury and world class amenities of your 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence at the St. Regis in Aspen's Core.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
809 S Aspen Street
809 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
1965 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 3- bath double unit is the only one of its kind at the famed Shadow Mountain Village. Located on Aspen Mountain and adjacent to lift 1-A. This location brings new meaning to ski-in/ski out .
Similar Pages
Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSnowmass Village 3 BedroomsSnowmass Village Apartments with Balcony
Snowmass Village Apartments with GarageSnowmass Village Apartments with GymSnowmass Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSnowmass Village Apartments with Parking