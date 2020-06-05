Apartment List
Last updated June 5 2020

113 Apartments for rent in Snowmass Village, CO with garage

1 Unit Available
110 Carriage Way
110 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location just steps from the gondola in Capitol Peak. This corner unit features an open floor plan and is flanked by a wrap around deck to soak in the views. Each bedroom suite is beautifully appointed, spacious and private.

1 Unit Available
45 Wood Road
45 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
The best penthouse in the best location in the exciting Snowmass Base Village.

1 Unit Available
408 Snowmass Club Circle
408 Snowmass Club Circle, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
2542 sqft
Spacious four-bedroom Country Club Townhome is available for your dream Snowmass Village vacation! The gracious main living area is perfect for gatherings and accesses the large deck where guests can soak in the private hot tub or grill a delicious

1 Unit Available
144 Meadow Road
144 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3177 sqft
This is the perfect home for a family or large group getaway to beautiful Snowmass Village for a ski or summer vacation.

1 Unit Available
124 Fox lane
124 Fox Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
5559 sqft
In the Aspen School District. This comfortable family residence is nestled at Fox Run just above Two Creeks ski lift & is located 3 minutes from Snowmass Village & 10 mins to Aspen.

1 Unit Available
60 Carriage Way
60 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,500
665 sqft
Available long term or June 1, short term. Rates for July and August $5800 monthly. $ A luxury 1 BR/BA condo (sleeps 4) with king-size bed & memory foam sleeper sofa, full kitchen, separate shower & bathtub, patio with mountain view.

1 Unit Available
71 Meadow Road
71 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
5000 sqft
This property has great entertaining space and is located just steps from the free Snowmass shuttle route as well as the RFTA bus to Aspen and down valley. The house offers privacy yet is close to everything that Snowmass Village has to offer.

1 Unit Available
23 Blue Spruce Lane
23 Blue Spruce Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5497 sqft
Direct, Beginner Ski AccessQueen Great Room, wood fireplace, wet bar, 55'' TVDining room seating for 20Gourmet kitchen, 2 Miele dishwashers, 2 ovens, warming drawer, 6 burner + griddle cooktop, Viking fridge, Miele built-in coffeemakerFrette towels,

1 Unit Available
19 Bridge Lane
19 Bridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4496 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom 5.

1 Unit Available
115 Blue Spruce Lane
115 Blue Spruce Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,050
5743 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom, 6 1/2 bathroomSki-in/Ski-out to Two CreeksStone and timber finishes with an Old World European influenceGourmet kitchen with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, 6 burner Viking stove and two dishwashersLiving room with wood burning

1 Unit Available
15 Turkey Trot Court
15 Turkey Trot Court, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5194 sqft
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.

1 Unit Available
621 Pine Crest Drive
621 Pine Crest Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5982 sqft
The unique blend of contemporary, custom and mountain decor make this five bedroom home in the coveted Pines neighborhood of Snowmass Village perfect for large groups and entertaining.

1 Unit Available
35 Upper Woodbridge Road
35 Upper Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
916 sqft
No detail was spared during this beautiful remodel. Enjoy the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that provide great natural light. Views of Snowmass abound from both the living area and the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
459 Ridge Road
459 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$37,500
3882 sqft
Beautifully decorated 5 bed and 51/2 bath home in Ridge Run brings a feeling of being submerged in nature and is centrally located to everything Snowmass has to offer.

1 Unit Available
124 Harleston Green
124 Harlston Green Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2943 sqft
Light and bright Country Club Townhome with unobstructed views of the Snowmass Club Golf Course, Mount Daly, and Snowmass Mountain.

1 Unit Available
855 Horse Ranch Drive
855 Horse Ranch Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3461 sqft
This Horse Ranch home is full of sunlight and spacious entertaining areas, chef's kitchen, 4 bedrooms with ensuite baths, and is close to the shuttle up to Base Village.

1 Unit Available
415 Ridge Road
415 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
5022 sqft
Luxury 5 bedroom, 6 bath home plus media roomIndirect Ski Access - 50 yards to trail that leads to Assay HillLiving Room, wood burning fireplace, TVWiFiPrivate Outdoor Hot Tub5500 sq. ftMax.

1 Unit Available
340 Spruce Ridge Lane
340 Spruce Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
6129 sqft
This spectacular, contemporary home offers direct ski in/out access for all ski levels while sparing no expense in its craftsmanship and fine finishes.

1 Unit Available
848 Choke Cherry Lane
848 Choke Cherry Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
5860 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom / 6.5 bath homeDirect ski access onto Two Creeks main ski run. ONLY 20 FEET FROM PATIO. An easy run to ski.

1 Unit Available
2076 Faraway Road
2076 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3800 sqft
This beauty in the Ridge Run neighborhood has the perfect private setting nestled in an Aspen grove.

1 Unit Available
800 Ridge Road
800 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2144 sqft
Ski In and Ski Out of your Ridge #11 Vacation Condo! Step outside and ski directly to Assay Hill Chairlift on Snowmass Mountain. This spacious three bedroom / 3 bathroom condo offers a calm and cozy setting similar to a swiss chalet.

1 Unit Available
246 Stellar Lane
246 Stellar Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3881 sqft
Deluxe 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom homeLocated on the Dial-a-Ride Shuttle RouteMain living area with 50'' TV, stereo system, double sided stone fireplaceSeparate media room with large TV and office areaLarge patio area with hot tub and gas BBQNew Hardwood

1 Unit Available
61 Wood Road
61 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Luxury 3 Bedroom private residence located in the Base Village Hotel at the world class Snowmass ski resort.

1 Unit Available
187 Village Run Circle
187 Village Run Circle, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3447 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom, 5.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Snowmass Village, CO

Snowmass Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

