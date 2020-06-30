35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

******AVAILABLE May 1, 2020



Turnkey Snowmass Rental. Sunny, two bedroom, two full bath condo, across from Snowmass Ski Area. Unit is fully furnished and includes linens & kitchen equipment, just bring your clothes & toothbrush.



Features kitchen with bar area, spacious dining area, living room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Private deck with bbq grill with amazing views of ski area. Washer dryer & lots of closet space.



Property features heated pool & 2 hot tubs. Free local shuttle steps from front door, RFTA buses 2 minutes away- Aspen (free- 20 minute ride) & Glenwood Springs.



Premium cable TV package, DVR, high speed internet package, parking & pets negotiable. Tenants responsible for electric. First, last & security due prior to move in.