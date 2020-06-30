All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177

35 Lower Woodbridge Road · (970) 948-7118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Lower Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
******AVAILABLE May 1, 2020

Turnkey Snowmass Rental. Sunny, two bedroom, two full bath condo, across from Snowmass Ski Area. Unit is fully furnished and includes linens & kitchen equipment, just bring your clothes & toothbrush.

Features kitchen with bar area, spacious dining area, living room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Private deck with bbq grill with amazing views of ski area. Washer dryer & lots of closet space.

Property features heated pool & 2 hot tubs. Free local shuttle steps from front door, RFTA buses 2 minutes away- Aspen (free- 20 minute ride) & Glenwood Springs.

Premium cable TV package, DVR, high speed internet package, parking & pets negotiable. Tenants responsible for electric. First, last & security due prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 have any available units?
35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 have?
Some of 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 currently offering any rent specials?
35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 is pet friendly.
Does 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 offer parking?
Yes, 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 offers parking.
Does 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 have a pool?
Yes, 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 has a pool.
Does 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 have accessible units?
No, 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Lower Woodbridge Rd #177 does not have units with air conditioning.
