246 Stellar Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room

Deluxe 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom homeLocated on the Dial-a-Ride Shuttle RouteMain living area with 50'' TV, stereo system, double sided stone fireplaceSeparate media room with large TV and office areaLarge patio area with hot tub and gas BBQNew Hardwood floors and private outdoor hot tubWireless InternetWasher / Dryer2 car garageThe Stellar Lane Home is designed and decorated in a classic mountain decor and offers five bedrooms across 3800 square feet of elegant living space. A double sided, floor-to-ceiling fireplace separates the living room and family room, and the gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances and large bay windows that look out across the property.