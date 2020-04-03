All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

246 Stellar Lane

246 Stellar Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

246 Stellar Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit Stellar Lane Home · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Deluxe 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom homeLocated on the Dial-a-Ride Shuttle RouteMain living area with 50'' TV, stereo system, double sided stone fireplaceSeparate media room with large TV and office areaLarge patio area with hot tub and gas BBQNew Hardwood floors and private outdoor hot tubWireless InternetWasher / Dryer2 car garageThe Stellar Lane Home is designed and decorated in a classic mountain decor and offers five bedrooms across 3800 square feet of elegant living space. A double sided, floor-to-ceiling fireplace separates the living room and family room, and the gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances and large bay windows that look out across the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Stellar Lane have any available units?
246 Stellar Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 246 Stellar Lane have?
Some of 246 Stellar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Stellar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
246 Stellar Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Stellar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 246 Stellar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 246 Stellar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 246 Stellar Lane does offer parking.
Does 246 Stellar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Stellar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Stellar Lane have a pool?
No, 246 Stellar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 246 Stellar Lane have accessible units?
No, 246 Stellar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Stellar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Stellar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Stellar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Stellar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
