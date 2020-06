Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED! This sunny, upstairs apartment has all brand new windows and new laminate flooring in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout and lots of storage! A large eat in kitchen. Large soaking tub. Right downtown so you can easily walk to work or enjoy Harrison Avenues shops, coffee shops and restaurants!