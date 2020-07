Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court tennis court

CENTRAL LOCATION IN AVON: This 2bd/2ba, 2nd level condo has been updated with new carpet, fridge and dishwasher. Low maintenance living in Avon within walking distance to all amenities such as the beach at Nottingham Lake, the Recreation Center, library, ECO bus, tennis and basketball courts and the Beaver Creek skier shuttle.

Water is included in rent

Pets are negotiable