Archuleta County, CO
578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1

578 Lakeside Dr · (970) 507-8655
Location

578 Lakeside Dr, Archuleta County, CO 81147

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
UPGRADED TOWN HOME ACROSS FROM THE LAKE AND 5 MINUTES DRIVE TO SHOPPING! Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo Across from the Lake. Covered patio with mountain views. Access and walking distance to stocked lakes and Rec center which houses salt water indoor pool, Jacuzzi, weight room and exercise classes. Sleeps 6.

Day $130
Week $875
2 Week $1500
Month $1975

No Pets
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 have any available units?
578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 have?
Some of 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Archuleta County.
Does 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 offers parking.
Does 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 has a pool.
Does 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 have accessible units?
No, 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
