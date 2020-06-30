All apartments in Archuleta County
Last updated June 30 2020

35 Chipper Court

35 Chipper Court · (970) 507-8655
Location

35 Chipper Court, Archuleta County, CO 81147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
RELAXING RANCH-STYLE HOME NEAR FISHING, GOLFING, AND MORE! Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Centrally located, and less than two miles from Pagosa Lake, Recreation Center, and Pagosa Springs Golf Course. Retail and dining just a five minute drive! This 3 bedroom is all one level. Sleeps 6 comfortably with a king bed in the master, queen bed in second bedroom, and daybed with trundle in the third bedroom. Cozy up next to the fireplace, or enjoy the summer sunshine with a walk around the lake and surrounding neighborhood. Purchase a day pass or punch pass from the recreation center to enjoy 3 stocked fishing ponds, workout facilities, heated salt water pool, and hot tub. Head down nearby Piedra Rd. a few minutes for national forest access and endless mountain scenery. A perfect home base for your mountain getaway!

Pet Friendly with approval and pet fee.

Nightly $150
Weekly $900
2 Weeks $1500
Monthly $2500
VACATION RENTAL IN THE MOUNTAINS! Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Three bedroom, two bath room ranch style home. Sleeps 6 comfortably with a king bed in the master, queen bed in second bedroom, and daybed with trundle in the third bedroom. Fenced backyard and pet friendly! Located on a culdesac and only 10 minutes to the grocery store. Access to Rec center which houses indoor salt water pool, Jacuzzi, weight room and fishing rights to 6 stocked lakes. Sleeps 6. Just bring your suit case! No garage access.

Nightly $150
Weekly $900
2 Weeks $1500
Monthly $2500

Check our website for availability @ NextHomeRMR.com or call our office at 970-507-8655.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Chipper Court have any available units?
35 Chipper Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Chipper Court have?
Some of 35 Chipper Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Chipper Court currently offering any rent specials?
35 Chipper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Chipper Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Chipper Court is pet friendly.
Does 35 Chipper Court offer parking?
Yes, 35 Chipper Court offers parking.
Does 35 Chipper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Chipper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Chipper Court have a pool?
Yes, 35 Chipper Court has a pool.
Does 35 Chipper Court have accessible units?
No, 35 Chipper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Chipper Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Chipper Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Chipper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Chipper Court does not have units with air conditioning.
