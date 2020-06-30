35 Chipper Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

RELAXING RANCH-STYLE HOME NEAR FISHING, GOLFING, AND MORE! Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Centrally located, and less than two miles from Pagosa Lake, Recreation Center, and Pagosa Springs Golf Course. Retail and dining just a five minute drive! This 3 bedroom is all one level. Sleeps 6 comfortably with a king bed in the master, queen bed in second bedroom, and daybed with trundle in the third bedroom. Cozy up next to the fireplace, or enjoy the summer sunshine with a walk around the lake and surrounding neighborhood. Purchase a day pass or punch pass from the recreation center to enjoy 3 stocked fishing ponds, workout facilities, heated salt water pool, and hot tub. Head down nearby Piedra Rd. a few minutes for national forest access and endless mountain scenery. A perfect home base for your mountain getaway!



Pet Friendly with approval and pet fee.



Nightly $150

Weekly $900

2 Weeks $1500

Monthly $2500

