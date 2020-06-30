All apartments in Archuleta County
302 Talisman Drive, Unit 34 (SHORT TERM) - 1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

302 Talisman Drive, Unit 34 (SHORT TERM) - 1

302 Talisman Drive · (970) 507-8655
Location

302 Talisman Drive, Archuleta County, CO 81147

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
*No Pets*

Enjoy this stylish 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants & Country Center shopping. This end unit condo features two queen beds in the upstairs bedrooms and a full size sleeper sofa on the main level. Both downstairs and upstairs each have a full bath. The full sized kitchen with granite counter tops overlooks the dining and living areas which is perfect for entertaining. A stackable washer and dryer are also furnished in the utility room off the kitchen. Enjoy a flat screen TV with basic cable, a DVD player and Internet access. Condo offers bamboo, tile flooring and a geothermal heating unit for extra comfort. Walk out the back door to a new covered patio that looks out to green space with beautiful mature aspen trees. Come enjoy all that Pagosa has to offer!

Facilities

Sleeps: 6 Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 2

Queen Bed: 2 Sofa Bed: 1 Internet: Yes

Washer and Dryer: Yes TV: Yes Approx. Sq. Ft: 976

Lodging Rates

Holiday Rates: Daily Rates: Weekly Rates: 2 Weeks Rate: Monthly Rates

$160.00 $130.00 $780.00 $1250.00 $1975.00

Special Fees : Damage Deposit (non-refundable) $50.00

Cleaning Fee: $100.00
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Core area. Available for Nightly, Weekly & Monthly rental. Walk to everything uptown including grocery store, restaurants, Rec center, stocked lakes to fish and more. Or ride your bike! All amenities included.

Sleeps 4-6

Daily Rate $125
Weekly Rate $780
2 Week $1250
Monthly $1975

No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

