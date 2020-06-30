302 Talisman Drive, Unit 34 (SHORT TERM) - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool internet access

*No Pets*



Enjoy this stylish 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants & Country Center shopping. This end unit condo features two queen beds in the upstairs bedrooms and a full size sleeper sofa on the main level. Both downstairs and upstairs each have a full bath. The full sized kitchen with granite counter tops overlooks the dining and living areas which is perfect for entertaining. A stackable washer and dryer are also furnished in the utility room off the kitchen. Enjoy a flat screen TV with basic cable, a DVD player and Internet access. Condo offers bamboo, tile flooring and a geothermal heating unit for extra comfort. Walk out the back door to a new covered patio that looks out to green space with beautiful mature aspen trees. Come enjoy all that Pagosa has to offer!



Facilities



Sleeps: 6 Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 2



Queen Bed: 2 Sofa Bed: 1 Internet: Yes



Washer and Dryer: Yes TV: Yes Approx. Sq. Ft: 976



Lodging Rates



Holiday Rates: Daily Rates: Weekly Rates: 2 Weeks Rate: Monthly Rates



$160.00 $130.00 $780.00 $1250.00 $1975.00



Special Fees : Damage Deposit (non-refundable) $50.00



Cleaning Fee: $100.00

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Core area. Available for Nightly, Weekly & Monthly rental. Walk to everything uptown including grocery store, restaurants, Rec center, stocked lakes to fish and more. Or ride your bike! All amenities included.



Sleeps 4-6



Daily Rate $125

Weekly Rate $780

2 Week $1250

Monthly $1975



No Pets