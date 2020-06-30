302 Talisman Drive, Unit 34 (SHORT TERM) - 1

Amenities
*No Pets*
Enjoy this stylish 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants & Country Center shopping. This end unit condo features two queen beds in the upstairs bedrooms and a full size sleeper sofa on the main level. Both downstairs and upstairs each have a full bath. The full sized kitchen with granite counter tops overlooks the dining and living areas which is perfect for entertaining. A stackable washer and dryer are also furnished in the utility room off the kitchen. Enjoy a flat screen TV with basic cable, a DVD player and Internet access. Condo offers bamboo, tile flooring and a geothermal heating unit for extra comfort. Walk out the back door to a new covered patio that looks out to green space with beautiful mature aspen trees. Come enjoy all that Pagosa has to offer!
Facilities
Sleeps: 6 Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 2
Queen Bed: 2 Sofa Bed: 1 Internet: Yes
Washer and Dryer: Yes TV: Yes Approx. Sq. Ft: 976
Lodging Rates
Holiday Rates: Daily Rates: Weekly Rates: 2 Weeks Rate: Monthly Rates
$160.00 $130.00 $780.00 $1250.00 $1975.00
Special Fees : Damage Deposit (non-refundable) $50.00
Cleaning Fee: $100.00
No Pets