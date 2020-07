Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

JUST FINISHED A COMPLETE UPDATE ON THIS GORGEOUS HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS ON ACREAGE! Rooms include oversized closets and 3 living spaces and an oversized office. Also has french Doors that open up to the outside patio area with views. The large wrap around deck has a complete panoramic view of Mountains and the incredible natural landscape that surrounds. The Gourmet Kitchen is large and has an open concept feel. Another bonus for the chef in the family. Oversized Refrigerator and Freezer. Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook and Sit at Bar. Fireplace in the Great Room which has large windows and connects to the Kitchen. Perfect for Game Day Parties. Master Bedroom has french doors that open up to the deck and a double sided fireplace that continues into the Master Bathroom. The Jetted Tub carefully placed in the Window Nook for breathtaking views and a romantic space including the other side of the fireplace. 3 Car attached Garage. $3500 a month

