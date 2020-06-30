All apartments in Archuleta County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

217 Pinon Causeway, Unit 3008. (SHORT TERM) - 1

217 Pinon Causeway · (970) 507-8655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

217 Pinon Causeway, Archuleta County, CO 81147

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
RANCH STYLE UPGRADED END UNIT CONDO ON THE LAKE IN CORE AREA! Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Newly Remodeled Single level condo with back covered check facing the lake and mountain views. Located in Core area. Walk to restaurants and Golf Course. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Sleeps 4 comfortably but can possibly accommodate 2 additional children for the couch and sleeping pad. Access to Rec center with indoor salt water pool, Jacuzzi, weight room and exercise classes with minimal fee. across the street from the golf course. Check our calendar for availability at www.NextHomeRMR.com. Or call our office at 970.507.8655.

Day $130
Week $780
2 Week $ 1250
Month $1975

No Pets
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

