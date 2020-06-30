2013 Antelope Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous home in the Pagosa Lakes area, offering access to three stocked fishing ponds and the PLPOA recreation center with a heated swimming pool & jacuzzi, racquetball, tennis, & basketball courts, and expansive weight room & workout area. The home has 3 bedrooms with King size beds and 1 bedroom with 2 twin beds. The pergola and gas grill make the backyard a beautiful place to enjoy both sunrise and sunset. Washer/Dryer and cable TV included.
Nightly: Holiday Nightly: Weekly: Two weeks: Monthly:
$170 $200 $1050 $1800 $2500
Sleeps: 8
Beds: 3 King, 2 tiwns
TVs: 2- living and master
Pets: OK with $50 non-refundable deposit