All apartments in Archuleta County
Find more places like 2013 Antelope Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Archuleta County, CO
/
2013 Antelope Avenue
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

2013 Antelope Avenue

2013 Antelope Avenue · (970) 507-8655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2013 Antelope Avenue, Archuleta County, CO 81147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Gorgeous home in the Pagosa Lakes area, offering access to three stocked fishing ponds and the PLPOA recreation center with a heated swimming pool & jacuzzi, racquetball, tennis, & basketball courts, and expansive weight room & workout area. The home has 3 bedrooms with King size beds and 1 bedroom with 2 twin beds. The pergola and gas grill make the backyard a beautiful place to enjoy both sunrise and sunset. Washer/Dryer and cable TV included.

Nightly: Holiday Nightly: Weekly: Two weeks: Monthly:

$170 $200 $1050 $1800 $2500

Sleeps: 8

Beds: 3 King, 2 tiwns

TVs: 2- living and master

Pets: OK with $50 non-refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Antelope Avenue have any available units?
2013 Antelope Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2013 Antelope Avenue have?
Some of 2013 Antelope Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Antelope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Antelope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Antelope Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Antelope Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Antelope Avenue offer parking?
No, 2013 Antelope Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2013 Antelope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 Antelope Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Antelope Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Antelope Avenue has a pool.
Does 2013 Antelope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2013 Antelope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Antelope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Antelope Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Antelope Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Antelope Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2013 Antelope Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durango, COBloomfield, NM
Farmington, NM
Alamosa, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fort Lewis College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity