Very well maintained unfurnished townhome in the Riverview Townhome complex. 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom floor plan, with fireplaces in the livingroom and master bedroom. 2 car garage. No Smoking or Cultivating of anysubstances allowed on premises. Dog may be considered on a case by case basis. Just a short walk from the Truckee River and Regional Park. Easy access to downtown Truckee and allmajor ski resorts.