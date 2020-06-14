Apartment List
40 Apartments for rent in Rocklin, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rocklin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 11 at 01:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.
Results within 1 mile of Rocklin
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Harding
10 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
605 Dante Circle
605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village.
Results within 5 miles of Rocklin
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Industrial Area East
3 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Johnson Ranch
20 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Kaseberg - Kingswood
4 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Foothills Junction
7 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1023 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cirby Side
5 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
20 Cayucos Ct.
20 Cayucos Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1546 sqft
20 Cayucos Ct.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Rocklin
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Hillsdale
2 Units Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Antelope
6 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rocklin, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rocklin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

