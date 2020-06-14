/
2 bedroom apartments
88 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rocklin, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1094 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
997 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sunset West
7 Units Available
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Rocklin
4 Units Available
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sunset Whitney
2 Units Available
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
836 sqft
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunset Whitney
4 Units Available
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Sunset West
5 Units Available
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1046 sqft
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sunset Whitney
2 Units Available
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 11 at 01:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
1 Unit Available
6220 Rustic Hills Drive
6220 Rustic Hills Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2159 sqft
Come and enjoy a breathtaking property! - One of a kind, with a beautiful back yard to relax in and a freshly painted home. This home is truly unique, check out the pictures and imagine yourselves in this fabulous home.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.
Results within 1 mile of Rocklin
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1115 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1114 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
605 Dante Circle
605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village.
Results within 5 miles of Rocklin
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Johnson Ranch
20 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Kaseberg - Kingswood
3 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Olympus Pointe
25 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1012 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
