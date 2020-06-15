Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

7063 Clark Road ***NEW*** - NEW-BEAUTIFUL- GREAT LOCATION

2 bedroom 2 Bath, with an office/den. This mobile sits on 2/3 acre lot. Large living room, dining area and inside laundry room with new washer and dryer. Kitchen has a large island, and comes with dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. Lots of cupboard space in kitchen and bathrooms. Double sinks in the master bath. NO PETS, NO SECTION 8

Water, garbage and landscaping provided by owner. CALL OR EMAIL FOR APPLICATION TO PRE-QUALIFY. 877-6555 OR info@ponderosapropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



