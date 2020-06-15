All apartments in Paradise
Paradise, CA
7063 Clark Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7063 Clark Road

7063 Clark Road · (530) 877-6555
Location

7063 Clark Road, Paradise, CA 95969

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7063 Clark Road · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
7063 Clark Road ***NEW*** - NEW-BEAUTIFUL- GREAT LOCATION
2 bedroom 2 Bath, with an office/den. This mobile sits on 2/3 acre lot. Large living room, dining area and inside laundry room with new washer and dryer. Kitchen has a large island, and comes with dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. Lots of cupboard space in kitchen and bathrooms. Double sinks in the master bath. NO PETS, NO SECTION 8
Water, garbage and landscaping provided by owner. CALL OR EMAIL FOR APPLICATION TO PRE-QUALIFY. 877-6555 OR info@ponderosapropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

