/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nevada City, CA
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Turpentine Drive
20 Turpentine Drive, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1836 sqft
Nevada City Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in Nevada City. There is a formal living room with fireplace and family room with wood burning stove. The kitchen opens to the family room and dining area.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.
Results within 5 miles of Nevada City
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Stanford Court
121 Stanford Court, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1716 sqft
121 Stanford Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Grass Valley, CA 95945 - Single family ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sec in Cypress Hills. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Deck with panoramic views.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
130 Cypress Hill Dr.
130 Cypress Hill Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1328 sqft
Cypress Hill home a short distance to high school, shopping, trails, medical offices and more. Central heat and air, two-car attached garage, fireplace, covered front porch and small back yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
114 N. School Street
114 North School Street, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1525 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
Results within 10 miles of Nevada City
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13320 Devin Lane
13320 Devin Lane, Nevada County, CA
Great 4/2+ Office home on about an acre close to the fairgrounds - This is a great four bedroom two bathroom plus office spacious family home. Featuring new laminate floors, new paint, nice living area with fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11427 Birchville Rd
11427 Birchville Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Lovely Ranch Style Home on Beautiful Property - Rare opportunity to live on an incredible property with a 50 acre organic farm across the street from you.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15782 Smithys Pl
15782 Smithys Place, Nevada County, CA
Close to Rollins Lake - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on 2 acres. This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and freestanding wood stove. The kitchen has great cabinet space, center island, tile counters and flooring.
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
11659 Highgrader Rd
11659 Highgrader Road, Rough and Ready, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER 6/7 - DRIVE BYS OK, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS This private 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is located on a dead end street in Rough and Ready just 10 minutes from Grass Valley.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CA