11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nevada City, CA

20 Turpentine Drive
20 Turpentine Drive, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1836 sqft
Nevada City Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in Nevada City. There is a formal living room with fireplace and family room with wood burning stove. The kitchen opens to the family room and dining area.

315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.
Results within 5 miles of Nevada City

121 Stanford Court
121 Stanford Court, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1716 sqft
121 Stanford Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Grass Valley, CA 95945 - Single family ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sec in Cypress Hills. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Deck with panoramic views.

130 Cypress Hill Dr.
130 Cypress Hill Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1328 sqft
Cypress Hill home a short distance to high school, shopping, trails, medical offices and more. Central heat and air, two-car attached garage, fireplace, covered front porch and small back yard.

114 N. School Street
114 North School Street, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1525 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
Results within 10 miles of Nevada City

13320 Devin Lane
13320 Devin Lane, Nevada County, CA
Great 4/2+ Office home on about an acre close to the fairgrounds - This is a great four bedroom two bathroom plus office spacious family home. Featuring new laminate floors, new paint, nice living area with fireplace.

11427 Birchville Rd
11427 Birchville Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Lovely Ranch Style Home on Beautiful Property - Rare opportunity to live on an incredible property with a 50 acre organic farm across the street from you.

15782 Smithys Pl
15782 Smithys Place, Nevada County, CA
Close to Rollins Lake - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on 2 acres. This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and freestanding wood stove. The kitchen has great cabinet space, center island, tile counters and flooring.

12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

11659 Highgrader Rd
11659 Highgrader Road, Rough and Ready, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER 6/7 - DRIVE BYS OK, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS This private 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is located on a dead end street in Rough and Ready just 10 minutes from Grass Valley.

