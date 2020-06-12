/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marysville, CA
1303 Sicard St.
1303 Sicard Street, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
996 sqft
1303 Sicard St. Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom House - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home, Fresh Paint (RLNE5781378)
1231 Val Drive
1231 Val Drive, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1624 sqft
Charming Spacious Marysville Home with Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA
5878 Cohn Avenue, Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1014 sqft
5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA Available 07/31/20 3 BEDROOM HOME IN OLIVEHURST - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1014 SQ FT HOME. GARBAGE AND PEST CONTROL ARE PAID FOR. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854656)
619 Winship Rd.
619 Winship Road, Yuba City, CA
619 Winship Rd. Available 06/15/20 Dont Miss out on this beautiful Centrally located 2 Story Home. - Beautiful 2 story home, in a centrally located neighborhood.
2260 Mann Dr.
2260 Mann Drive, Yuba City, CA
Spaciouse home - A must see 5 bed 4bath spacious home. charming neighborhood. (RLNE5819338)
1984 8th Ave.
1984 8th Avenue, Olivehurst, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1040 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
5526 Ravine Court
5526 Ravine, Linda, CA
This 4bedroom 3bathroom two-story home is located in the Edgewater Community and just a short walk to schools and parks.
5555 Rock Cliff Court
5555 Rock Cliff, Linda, CA
5555 Rock Cliff Court Available 04/17/20 Beautiful 4x2 In Edgewater Community - Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Edgewater Community. Home has many new upgrades, and comes equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave.
2104 River Rock Drive
2104 River Rock, Linda, CA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Brookside Subdivision,4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath .Granite counters throughout, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances. Professional decor selections interior & exterior. Tile roof, 2 car garages.
