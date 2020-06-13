37 Apartments for rent in Napa, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beard
8 Units Available
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,687
732 sqft
RENT SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes & one free application fee per reservation. *Offer subject to change without notice. Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beard
12 Units Available
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,309
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 10 at 03:53pm
Terrace-Shurtleff
8 Units Available
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
650 sqft
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beard
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
539 Greenbach Street
539 Greenbach Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
This bright and cheerful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a lot of bang for the buck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
845 Marina Drive
845 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1832 sqft
Exclusive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available for move in by March 13th.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2220 York Street
2220 York Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1603 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Napa Home - Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom single family Napa home built in 2009. This home is close to Napas iconic Buttercream Bakery and is just minutes from schools, grocery stores and access to highway 29.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
671 Balboa Way
671 Balboa Way, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1813 sqft
671 Balboa Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Waterfront Home on the Napa River - This charming and tranquil three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located in the desirable River Park Neighborhood this home boasts

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
35 Summerbrooke Circle
35 Summerbrooke Circle, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2736 sqft
Stunning Four Bedroom North Napa Home - This beautiful newer four bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located close to the Queen of the Valley Hospital and backing up to a bubbling creek, this home offers a number of custom

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1726 G St
1726 G Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1347 sqft
1726 G St., Napa CA 94559 - Lovely two bed, two bath custom home in the middle of Napa. Large front entry off the front deck has an open storage/hall closet. Open kitchen, living and dining area the leads out to the spacious backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
37 Village Parkway
37 Village Parkway, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
719 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Napa Condo - Beautifully Renovated Napa condo. This lower level, end unit has been completely renovated with higher-end finishes! Minutes from Downtown Napa, restaurants, shops and easy access to highway 29.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
250 Hartson Street
250 Hartson Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Beautifully Renovated and Centrally Located Napa Townhome - Centrally located three bedroom, two bathroom town home two blocks from Fuller Park and close to downtown shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
1535 Mosswood Drive
1535 Mosswood Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom North Napa Home - Update three bedroom, two bathroom North Napa home. Some hardwood flooring Open concept Washer and dryer hookups Double garage Fenced yard Patio (RLNE2520733)
Results within 1 mile of Napa

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1058 Hagen Road
1058 Hagen Road, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious Country Property Near Silverado Country Club - Newer three bedroom, two bathroom single level ranch home. Within distance of Silverado Country Club.
Results within 5 miles of Napa
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,422
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Bethany Dr.
10 Bethany Drive, American Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2465 sqft
10 Bethany Dr. Available 07/05/20 American Canyon - Charming 4bd/3ba w/approx 2465 sqft, gated community, dramatic vaulted ceilings plus gourmet kitchen open to inviting family room w/cozy fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Ashby Place
204 Ashby Place, American Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1594 sqft
204 Ashby Place Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous one story with low maintenance and court location! - This property boasts beautiful low maintenance landscaping, bright & open floor plan with tons of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6600 Yount #41
6600 Yount Street, Yountville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1212 sqft
Renovated Two Bedroom Yountville Condo - Renovated two bedroom Hopper Creek condo close to Downtown Yountville shops and restaurants. Newer flooring and paint.
Results within 10 miles of Napa
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Napa, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Napa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

