/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Napa, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Beard
12 Units Available
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Beard
9 Units Available
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
864 sqft
RENT SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes & one free application fee per reservation. *Offer subject to change without notice. Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1076 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 10 at 03:53pm
Terrace-Shurtleff
8 Units Available
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
650 sqft
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Beard
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1050 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Newly Renovated Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 300066 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
905 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Newly Renovated Napa Home - ONE MONTH RENT FREE - Property Id: 300052 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2220 York Street
2220 York Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1603 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Napa Home - Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom single family Napa home built in 2009. This home is close to Napas iconic Buttercream Bakery and is just minutes from schools, grocery stores and access to highway 29.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1726 G St
1726 G Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1347 sqft
1726 G St., Napa CA 94559 - Lovely two bed, two bath custom home in the middle of Napa. Large front entry off the front deck has an open storage/hall closet. Open kitchen, living and dining area the leads out to the spacious backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beard
1 Unit Available
3085 Stadium Avenue
3085 Stadium Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Centrally Located Two Bedroom Napa Condo - This centrally located two bedroom, one bathroom Napa condo is a must see! Minutes to schools, parks, gyms and North Napa shops and restaurants.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alta Heights
1 Unit Available
1041 Evans Ave.
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Cute Home With Large Yard - * Adorably remodeled bungalow * Two large bedrooms* One bathroom * Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled retro style with steel countertops. * Newer Mitsubishi heating & air system installed.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1616 Jefferson Street
1616 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1616 Jefferson Street in Napa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Beard
1 Unit Available
1551 Menlo Avenue
1551 Menlo Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1551 Menlo Avenue in Napa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1790 Pine St
1790 Pine Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Beautiful Home - Near downtown Napa - Property Id: 172732 This beautiful charming home is now available. 2 bedroom 1 bath with SS appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage. Walking distance to downtown Napa. Terms: Rent: $2,550/mo.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1040 Marina Drive
1040 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Napa - Quaint, Adorable, Charming and bright. This 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Napa
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
25 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6600 Yount #41
6600 Yount Street, Yountville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1212 sqft
Renovated Two Bedroom Yountville Condo - Renovated two bedroom Hopper Creek condo close to Downtown Yountville shops and restaurants. Newer flooring and paint.
Results within 10 miles of Napa
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Similar Pages
Napa 1 BedroomsNapa 2 BedroomsNapa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNapa 3 BedroomsNapa Apartments with Balcony
Napa Apartments with GarageNapa Apartments with GymNapa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNapa Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CA