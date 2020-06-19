194 Hillside Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access

PRICE DROP ! Val D'Isere - Val D'Isere sits in an ideal location across the street from the Mammoth Village & Gondola, at the end of the Ski Back Trail! Onsite Laundry, Hot Tub & Pool. Cozy up in this spacious 1 bed + loft 2 bath unit. Unit is furnished, owner is flexible on removing some items . Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet if desired. Excellent location with access to Village restaurants, shopping, music events, bus line, but tucked away quietly across the street.



Blizzard is practicing safe contactless viewings. Please call today to make arrangements to view.



(RLNE5730221)