Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

631 Cantera Avenue

631 Cantera Avenue · (559) 298-3535
Location

631 Cantera Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 631 Cantera Avenue · Avail. Jun 22

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1843 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
631 Cantera Avenue Available 06/22/20 631 Cantera Ave. (18th Ave./D St.) ~ COMING SOON!!! - This Wathen-Castanos Rowan former model home is located in the Atherton community in Lemoore. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a downstairs formal dining area/study, a loft with a built-in desk, an indoor utility room with electric dryer hook-ups, and an attached two car garage with an automatic opener. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with a full granite backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, espresso cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, and a large center island. The master bedroom suite comes with a walk-in closet, his and her pendant lighting, a separate soaking tub and shower, and a dual sink vanity. Both the front and backyards are beautifully landscaped and maintained by a Gardener. Tenants will be required to have renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3779465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 631 Cantera Avenue have any available units?
631 Cantera Avenue has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 631 Cantera Avenue have?
Some of 631 Cantera Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Cantera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
631 Cantera Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Cantera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 631 Cantera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemoore.
Does 631 Cantera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 631 Cantera Avenue does offer parking.
Does 631 Cantera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Cantera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Cantera Avenue have a pool?
No, 631 Cantera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 631 Cantera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 631 Cantera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Cantera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Cantera Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Cantera Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Cantera Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

