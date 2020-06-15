Amenities

631 Cantera Avenue Available 06/22/20 631 Cantera Ave. (18th Ave./D St.) ~ COMING SOON!!! - This Wathen-Castanos Rowan former model home is located in the Atherton community in Lemoore. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a downstairs formal dining area/study, a loft with a built-in desk, an indoor utility room with electric dryer hook-ups, and an attached two car garage with an automatic opener. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with a full granite backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, espresso cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, and a large center island. The master bedroom suite comes with a walk-in closet, his and her pendant lighting, a separate soaking tub and shower, and a dual sink vanity. Both the front and backyards are beautifully landscaped and maintained by a Gardener. Tenants will be required to have renters insurance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3779465)