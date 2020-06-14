Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54057 Oakhill
54057 Oakhill, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1549 sqft
Beautiful and pristine condo with two bedrooms and two baths. Lovely mex.can paver floors in living area and stunning wood floors in bedrooms. Dramatic view of the Arnold Palmer golf course and mountains. Turnkey furnished.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
79875 Westward Ho Drive
79875 Westward Ho Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2083 sqft
Location Location Location !!! Rare find Contemporary home on a golf course. Completely remolded Kitchen, new faux wood flooring, windows, Air Conditioner and paint.On the Golf Course with nice open floor plan with a spacious den.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54499 Tanglewood
54499 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Summer rates available now. This rare South facing 2 BDR 2.5 BA furnished condo is a Greens D plan with around 1500 SF of interior living space, and two patios.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
81954 Couples Court
81954 Couples Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
2673 sqft
Rented 1-15-20 thru 4-15-20.. If your looking for a perfect home to rent for 2018 this home is it. The Palms is one of the most exclusive golf courses in La Quinta with the lowest handicap. The view is breath taking.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55285 Tanglewood
55285 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1525 sqft
Beautiful condominium located within the prestigious PGA West Palmer gate entrance in La Quinta. Amazing mountain, lake and pool views from the upstairs patio with BBQ and outside dining.
Results within 1 mile of La Quinta
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
1 Unit Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Results within 5 miles of La Quinta
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
82820 Kingsboro Lane
82820 Kingsboro Ln, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1399 sqft
(Booked February-March 2020) All other months Available. Located inside the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club, this Naples plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths & den that is very nicely decorated.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82703 Scenic Drive
82703 Scenic Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1521 sqft
Inside the gates of Indian Palm Country Club is this beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook Street
43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
947 sqft
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78936 Spirito Court
78936 Spirito Court, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1946 sqft
SunCity Palm Desert, 55+ Senior Community. Lovely 3b/r, 3ba includg Casita home w/beautiful furnishings & fabulous patio with a covered fireplace sitting area. Pretty entry leads to GreatRm w/family rm, living rm.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
84250 84250 Indio Springs Drive
84250 Indio Springs Drive, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
400 sqft
This rental is in a gated community 55 plus park and NO PETS . 1 bedroom,1 Bath, totality remodeled unit. Newer paint and wood like flooring, Newer A/C. Very nice newer front deck for relaxing. 2 Community Pools and Spa. Putting green.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49580 Wayne Street
49580 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2112 sqft
Indian Palms CC First time on the market for a season rental. This pristine 4 bedroom home with a private attached Casita. Home has 3 bedrooms in the home and the 4th is the Casita with a private entrance.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
73474 Shadow Mountain Drive
73474 Shadow Mountain Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1392 sqft
Live off of 'The Rodeo Dr.' of Palm Desert!! Rare opportunity to lease a totally re-designed home in the exclusive El Paseo Village Condo community.
Results within 10 miles of La Quinta

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
54 Via Bella
54 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,250
2724 sqft
Leased 1/17 - 4/17/2020. Recently Remodeled. Gorgeous Serano plan with stunning lake, fairway and mountain views. Located on the 8th green of the highly regarded Gary Player course.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
29 Juan Carlos Drive
29 Juan Carlos Street, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1270 sqft
Available for the 2021 season. Recently remodeled including all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new carpeting in both bedrooms, and new laminate wood flooring in living areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
34795 Mission Hills Drive
34795 Mission Hills Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2666 sqft
GOLF-COURSE VIEW at centrally-located, well-known Mission Hills Country Club. Fabulous Outdoor Living under a Covered Patio overlooking the Fairway of Hole Number One on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
City Guide for La Quinta, CA

La Quinta isn’t just the name of a chain of hotel suites. The town is part of the famed Coachella Valley, where tens of thousands of excited concertgoers descend on the desert to attend the annual three-day Coachella Music Festival.  But after the wild music fans go home, life goes on as normal for residents in this resort town area.

La Quinta is a resort city in Riverside County, near other famous vacation spots like Palm Springs. People come here to soak up the desert sun, whether to play on one of the legendary golf courses or just to hike among the beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.  La Quinta is located very close to the San Andreas Fault line that occasionally causes so many earthquakes, which provides a sense of living on the edge. Tourism makes up a big part of the local economy and "snowbirds" from colder regions often flock here to escape the winter months. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in La Quinta, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Quinta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

