20 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA with hardwood floors
La Quinta isn’t just the name of a chain of hotel suites. The town is part of the famed Coachella Valley, where tens of thousands of excited concertgoers descend on the desert to attend the annual three-day Coachella Music Festival. But after the wild music fans go home, life goes on as normal for residents in this resort town area.
La Quinta is a resort city in Riverside County, near other famous vacation spots like Palm Springs. People come here to soak up the desert sun, whether to play on one of the legendary golf courses or just to hike among the beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains. La Quinta is located very close to the San Andreas Fault line that occasionally causes so many earthquakes, which provides a sense of living on the edge. Tourism makes up a big part of the local economy and "snowbirds" from colder regions often flock here to escape the winter months. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Quinta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.