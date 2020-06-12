89 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Citrus Heights, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Sunrise Oaks
42 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunrise Ranch
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Birdcage Heights
8 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
965 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
5504 Sequoia Circle
5504 Sequoia Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1381 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5840 Shelldrake Court
5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1049 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:40am
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Antelope
2 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
996 sqft
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Johnson Ranch
23 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
3 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Olympus Pointe
21 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1012 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1115 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Industrial Area East
2 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harding
3 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1160 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.

June 2020 Citrus Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Citrus Heights Rent Report. Citrus Heights rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Citrus Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Citrus Heights rent trends were flat over the past month

Citrus Heights rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Citrus Heights stand at $1,145 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,452 for a two-bedroom. Citrus Heights' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Citrus Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Davis has the most expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,754; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.7% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Rocklin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,633, while one-bedrooms go for $1,287.
    • West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $953; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Citrus Heights

    As rents have increased slightly in Citrus Heights, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Citrus Heights is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Citrus Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,452 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Citrus Heights.
    • While Citrus Heights' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Citrus Heights than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Citrus Heights is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Sacramento
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Roseville
    $1,360
    $1,720
    0
    3.1%
    Citrus Heights
    $1,140
    $1,450
    0
    1.9%
    Davis
    $1,390
    $1,750
    0.7%
    1.1%
    Rancho Cordova
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    -1.1%
    Carmichael
    $990
    $1,250
    0
    4.5%
    Rocklin
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    West Sacramento
    $750
    $950
    0.3%
    0.7%
    North Highlands
    $1,080
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Fair Oaks
    $920
    $1,160
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

