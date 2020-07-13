/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:23 AM
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Anderson, CA
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Fairgrounds Dr
3710 Fairgrounds Dr, Anderson, CA
1 Bedroom
$989
550 sqft
1/1 HOME BEHIND THE FAIRGROUNDS IN ANDERSON - AVAILABLE NOW - *Currently showing approved applicants only (when property is available)* This 1 bedroom 1 bath will go fast. It features a fenced entrance that leads to the home.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
20243 Chalone Place
20243 Chalaine Place, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
Beautiful Tuscany Style Home in Skyview Estates!! - Walk up to this privately situated home in Skyview Estates and it will immediately take your breath away! The grounds are meticulously cared for w/ beautiful shrubs, trees and lavender! Walk
Results within 5 miles of Anderson
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saratoga
4420 Brittany Dr.
4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Anderson
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20555 Old Alturas Rd
20555 Old Alturas Road, Shasta County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
Small Country Home with Detached Garage with Storage. - Small country home off of Old Alturas. House shares property with neighboring home also owned by owner. Small but modern home features laminate flooring, Tiled kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
3240 Veda
3240 Veda Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$880
688 sqft
3240 Veda Available 07/17/20 3240 Veda - West Redding - "Pet Considered" - This home features off-street parking and a nice-sized yard. You are sure to enjoy the covered front porch.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
1084 Rollingview Drive
1084 Rollingview Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2050 sqft
1084 Rollingview Drive Available 08/14/20 1084 Rollingview Drive - Beautiful Home - This is a wonderful home close to lots of shopping right off Churn Creek. The home is located in the Hidden Hills Estates, also close to Little Country Church.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
1365 A Browning Street
1365 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1365 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Lema Ranch
1958 S. Ridge Dr.
1958 South Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Rental in well Established Neighborhood - Property Id: 276762 3 bdr. 2 bath home. Large open kitchen overlooking park like backyard and large covered patio. Storage shed in backyard. Located in well established quiet neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
North Shasta View
1973 Salzburg Trail
1973 Salzburg Trail, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1970 sqft
Large Home in Gated Sonata Neighborhood - This home was built in 2008 and has 4 bd/3 ba, tankless hot water heater, spiral staircase, jack & jill bath, and 2 car attached garage.
1 of 49
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22814 Rio Alto Drive
22814 Rio Alto Drive, Lake California, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3188 sqft
22814 Rio Alto Dr. Beautiful Lake California Views and a Pool - This gorgeous two-story custom home has two master suites, high ceilings throughout and very large bedrooms. This home has lots of storage inside, along with a beautiful kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Starview
3565 Alta Mesa Dr.
3565 Alta Mesa Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
936 sqft
3565 Alta Mesa Dr. Available 08/12/20 3565 Alta Mesa Super cute home next door to Alta Mesa school. - This home is cute and super neat and has some great features.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Shasta View
1444 Arroyo Manor
1444 Arroyo Manor Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1444 Arroyo Manor Available 07/21/20 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in Glorious Arroyo Manor - This beautiful Arroyo Manor home is located near the Dana Drive shopping area. This gives you easy access to Wal-Mart, Target, The Mt.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
1213 Grouse Dr.
1213 Grouse Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1350 sqft
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Shasta View
1526 Imperial Drive
1526 Imperial Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1304 sqft
1526 Imperial Drive - Close to BSSM - You are going to dig this one. Inside you will find a clean, crisp home in great shape. As you enter, you have the living room and kitchen to the right and the bedrooms to the left.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7021 Bohn Blvd
7021 Bohn Boulevard, Shasta County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
7021 Bohn Blvd Available 08/07/20 7021 Bohn Blvd. Full living room and family room. Country feel. - This unit is a larger ranch style home with a large front and backyard.